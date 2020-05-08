A 22-year-old Red Cloud man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl has been sentenced to one year in jail.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Joshua Messersmith on Thursday and gave him credit for 118 days already served. Illingworth also ordered Messersmith to serve nine months of post-release supervision and register as a sex offender for 25 years.
Messersmith pleaded no contest March 12 to intentional child abuse, a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors reduced the charge from first-degree sexual assault of a child, a Class 1B felony punishable by 20 years to life in prison.
The alleged victim told police that Messersmith, 19 at the time, restrained her and sexually assaulted her on Dec. 13, 2017, according to the arrest affidavit. A laboratory report indicated samples were tested and scientists were able to extract DNA that matched Messersmith.
Illingworth noted the girl gave inconsistent statements to police but sexual contact between the two was prohibited.
