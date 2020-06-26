GRAND ISLAND — A 31-year-old Superior man will spend five to 10 years in prison for carjacking a Shelton woman on U.S. Highway 281 near Doniphan.
James A. Wheeler Jr. was sentenced in Hall County District Court in Grand Island on May 5.
Hall County District Judge Mark Young sentenced Wheeler and gave him credit for 91 days already served.
Wheeler pleaded guilty March 9 to robbery. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped charges of criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking and attempted kidnapping.
Wheeler reportedly was hitchhiking in Hastings on April 15, 2019, and was riding with a man traveling north on U.S. Highway 281 when the two got into an argument. The driver pulled over and forced Wheeler out of his vehicle near Binfield Road.
Wheeler then reportedly stood in oncoming traffic to force Kristen Brandt of Shelton to stop the van she was driving.
He reportedly took the vehicle and drove away after Brandt pulled her infant child from the van. The Honda Odyssey was equipped with keyless entry and ignition, which shut down the van after it was out of range of the proximity key fob.
Hall County deputies responded and arrested Wheeler.
No injuries were reported.
Robbery is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.