An 82-year-old Roseland man was sentenced Monday for his involvement in a vehicle crash that killed a 54-year-old Hastings motorcyclist in February.
Gerald Mousel was sentenced to 24 hours in jail, two years of probation, a $1,000 fine and $500 in restitution for motor vehicle homicide, a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns sentenced Mousel and ordered that he surrender his driver’s license for the term of probation, participate in cognitive programming and complete a defensive driving course within 90 days. Burns also ordered that Mousel spend 24 hours in jail on the motorcyclist’s birthday and the date of the crash for the next two years.
Mousel pleaded no contest Aug. 18
According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Mousel was westbound on U.S. Highway 6/34 Feb. 16 when he reportedly failed to yield while turning south onto Roseland Avenue and struck eastbound motorcyclist Jeffery Hoffart.
Hoffart was taken to Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, where he later was pronounced dead.
Mousel and a passenger, Sharol Mousel, were transported to Mary Lanning Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries. Another passenger, Laura Mousel, was uninjured.
