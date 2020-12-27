March
- With the assistance of Central Logistic Services, PaperWorks Industries began using its new 97,500-square-foot warehouse — the former Hastings Economic Development Corp. speculative building.
- The First Street Brewing Cribbage League wrapped up its second season, which included 11 players competing during an eight-week season.
- Members of the Hastings City Council unanimously approved accepting a $965,734 bid from MacQueen Emergency Group of St. Paul, Minnesota, to purchase one 2020 Pierce 110-foot, single-axle aerial platform truck.
- The Hastings High School boys basketball team defeated Crete 38-26 for a Class B District 2 championship and its first state tournament berth in 16 years.
- Hundreds of people visited the Red Cloud Cemetery to honor Pearl Harbor bombing survivor Donald G. Stratton as he was laid to rest in his home community.
- Chief petitioners attempting to reverse the Hastings City Council’s decision to raze the 16th Street viaduct submitted 364 pages of signatures into the Hastings City Building.
- Richard Coats of Juniata was to compete against some of the top names in professional in steer wrestling, vying for more than $1 million in prize money, during RFD-TV’s American Rodeo at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas — home of the Dallas Cowboys.
- Members of the Adams County Board of Supervisors approved an agreement to purchase 11 acres south of M Street at U.S. Highway 281 for $180,000.
- The Adams County Board of Supervisors approved a 15-year bond for a new Hastings Rural Fire District fire station on county-owned property south of Hastings at the former Wallace School building.
- Business was brisk during the seventh year of the YWCA of Adams County’s Gowns for Good program, offering formal dresses for $30 apiece.
- The St. Cecilia girls basketball team defeated Ponca 41-37 to capture the Hawkettes’ second consecutive Class C-2 championship.
- Members of the Hastings City Council voted to rescind their resolution to demolish the 16th Street viaduct and place the repair option for the 85-year-old structure on the November ballot.
- A house fire in Red Cloud left two people dead. Harold R. Kirkpatrick Jr., 58, was found deceased in the home at 930 N. Cedar St. Carla Blide, 64, was transported to Webster County Community Hospital in Red Cloud, where she was pronounced dead.
- Ed and Tracy Zimmerman of Kenesaw, a husband-and-wife team of truckers who drive for Hirschbach Motor Lines, were recognized as Highway Angels of the Year by the Truckload Carriers Association during the group’s convention in Orlando, Florida.
- Organizers of the 2020 Vital Signs Health Fair said the event would not be held. The cancellation was an effort to decrease exposure to colds, influenza and potentially the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
- Fans of the Hastings High and Adams Central boys basketball teams cheered for their teams from home after the Nebraska School Activities Association announced the state tournament would be restricted to players’ immediate family due to concerns about COVID-19.
- Jerome Dubas of Hastings was a 2020 Governor’s Arts Award honoree, receiving the Kim West Dinsdale Award for Excellence in Teaching. He is an adjunct instructor of art at Hastings College as well as an art teacher at Grand Island Senior High.
- Hastings Public Schools elementary teachers and administrators were greeted by families with smiles as well as tears during the first homework packet pick-up after in-person classes were canceled for the remainder of the school year.
- The city of Hastings announced playgrounds and all outdoor equipment were to remain closed to public until further notice to fight the spread of COVID-19.
