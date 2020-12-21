It happens every time our presidency is transitioning from one party to the other.
Sooner or later, one of the Incomings proclaims something that sounds, to oversensitive incumbent ears, a bit too much like policymaking.
And then, one of the Outgoings reflexively dishes out this oldest chestnut: “America only has one president at a time.”
But throughout this past week, as pandemic-besieged Americans saw increasingly perilous news that a major new Russian cybersecurity attack has put us at “grave risk,” we began to doubt that old chestnut.
Because, each time we looked to President Donald Trump’s White House for the assurance and leadership only a commander in chief can provide, all we heard back was the sound of silence.
Perhaps we have one less president than we thought. (Or, to be precise: Perhaps we have one fewer fully functioning president — one who is on the job, in touch with reality, safeguarding our security and not wallowing in self-pity — than we know we need to have.) We know the world cannot feel safe with a POTUS who’s gone AWOL.
Finally, on Saturday, Trump ended his week of silence in the most minimal and shameful way, by merely tweeting a comment on the cyberattack.
He minimized its extent, ridiculed the “Fake News Media” for exaggerating it and dismissed claims that Russia did it. But hours earlier, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had declared “now we can say pretty clearly that it was the Russians” that cyberattacked America’s government and contractors.
Trump seemed out of touch and uninterested in all things that weren’t about him. He switched in mid-tweet to insisting he “won big” last month’s election, recycling a voting machine conspiracy theory and calling the 2020 election a “corrupted embarrassment for the USA.”
“The Cyber Hack is far greater in the Fake News Media than in actuality. I have been fully briefed and everything is well under control,” Trump tweeted. “Russia, Russia, Russia is the priority chant when anything happens because Lamestream is, for mostly financial reasons, petrified of discussing the possibility that it may be China (it may!). There could also have been a hit on our ridiculous voting machines during the election, which is now obvious that I won big, making it an even more corrupted embarrassment for the USA.”
Trump has long seemed determined to please his dictatorial pal, Vladimir Putin.
We remember him standing beside Putin in Helsinki and rejecting U.S. intelligence conclusions that Russia cyber-sabotaged the 2016 U.S. election to help him win. “President Putin says it’s not Russia,” said Trump. “I don’t see any reason why it would be.”
On Thursday, Trump’s own Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency confirmed the cyber-attackers had penetrated U.S. agency systems since March, saying it “poses a grave risk to the Federal Government and state, local, tribal, and territorial governments as well as critical infrastructure entities and other private sector organizations.”
The attackers gained access to government computer systems through third-party contractors at a software company called SolarWinds Orion.
Many national security agency systems were reportedly compromised, including the National Nuclear Security Administration that maintains America’s nuclear weapons stockpiles and fuel.
While Trump remained silent all week, his former homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert, warned in a New York Times op-ed: “If it is Russia, President Trump must make it clear to Vladimir Putin that these actions are unacceptable. … An intrusion so brazen and of this size and scope cannot be tolerated by any sovereign nation. … Leadership is essential.”
Americans also got a glimpse at GOP presidential leadership that might have been, as 2012 presidential candidate, Sen. Mitt Romney, forcefully told SiriusXM radio: “I think the White House needs to say something aggressive about what happened. This is almost as if you had a Russian bomber flying undetected over the country, including over the nation’s capital, and not to respond in a setting like that is really stunning.”
And mainly, we all got a reassuring reminder that firm presidential leadership is less than five weeks away, as President-elect Joe Biden said in a statement:
“I want to be clear: My administration will make cybersecurity a top priority at every level of government … We will elevate cybersecurity as an imperative across the government, further strengthen partnerships with the private sector, and expand our investment in the infrastructure and people we need to defend against malicious cyberattacks … Our adversaries should know that, as president, I will not stand idly by in the face of cyber assaults on our nation.”
And so it goes.
It’s a long-awaited shot of relief heard round the world: In a true global leadership sense, America still has one presidential leader at a time.
