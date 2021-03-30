Mary Hansen, 95, of Red Cloud, Nebraska, died Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Heritage Care Center in Red Cloud.
Services are pending with the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud.
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 27F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 30, 2021 @ 4:04 pm
