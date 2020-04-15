Mary Lanning Healthcare employees lined a driveway outside the north hospital entrance Wednesday to bid farewell to the first critical patient admitted to the hospital with the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
Felipe Chavez-Ramirez of Durango, Colorado, spent 22 days at Mary Lanning, including 16 days on a ventilator. He was dismissed to return home for the final stages of his recovery — a great milestone not only for himself, but for the Mary Lanning staff, and a heartening victory in the ongoing battle against the infection that continues to threaten Tribland.
Chavez-Ramirez, 54, was the second or third individual to receive laboratory confirmation of a COVID-19 test in Adams County. For statistical purposes, however, he was counted as a positive case in his county of residence, not Adams County. His confirmed positive test and one other were announced by the South Heartland District Health Department on March 26.
Chavez-Ramirez is a lecturer in the School of Environment and Sustainability at Western Colorado University in Gunnison. In an extensive news release from Mary Lanning that included an interview with him and the comments from his doctors included in this story, he recalled that his illness began back home and felt like the flu, but he went ahead with a trip to Nebraska, anyway.
He began feeling worse, however, with chills and fever that eventually became intolerable, and he ended up in the Mary Lanning emergency room.
For more than two weeks after that, his world was a blur.
“I remember arriving in a car and being put in a wheelchair and taken into a room,” he said. “That was it. That’s the last memory I have for several weeks.
His memory returned about five days ago, at which point he couldn’t move or swallow. Since that time, he has begun feeling better and has been able to move around.
“They’ve been putting me through both physical and speech therapy,” Chavez-Ramirez said. “They have been really good and have made me feel quite well.”
He said he appreciates the care he received at Mary Lanning and is glad the hospital is here to serve the community.
“I think it is very scary that so many people have passed away, and it’s really concerning,” he said. “I consider myself so very lucky at this point in time. I hope most more people are as lucky as I am in that regard. Of course, that has to do with the staff here at the hospital, which helped me come back from wherever it was at that point in time. So I’m glad that the capability is here for Hastings in case other people have the same problems.”
Dr. Matthew Stritt, interventional pulmonologist, and Dr. Abel Luksan, the hospital’s chief medical officer, were among hospitalists, nurses, respiratory therapists and other staff members who cared for Chavez-Ramirez in the Intensive Care Unit.
Stritt said Chavez-Ramirez required intubation almost immediately upon arrival at Mary Lanning.
“A large percentage of COVID patients placed on ventilators do not survive,” Stritt said. “It took a monumental effort from our MLH team, but we get to see the reward of our efforts today. Thanks to our infection prevention/infectious disease staff for helping to keep us all safe, the nurses who provided outstanding care and all the support staff for their tireless efforts. Seeing a patient who was so sick now leave the hospital is the perfect example of why we do what we do. Congratulations to all.”
Luksan said the patient’s care was a group effort that involved a large number of staff members including physicians, nurses, laboratory professionals and ancillary, dietary and housekeeping staff, among others.
“Taking great care of COVID-19 patients and keeping the environment safe for our employees, as well as the patient, is typical of the fantastic family we have here at Mary Lanning,” Luksan said. “Everyone here, and the community, is going above and beyond for this effort.”
Dr. Daniel Brailita, Mary Lanning infectious disease specialist, advised the Critical Care Team and helped in setting up the hospital’s COVID-19 unit.
“This patient arrived as critically ill,” Brailita said. “As you know, many patients in his situation never recover. He has received the utmost care, including techniques and newer treatment usually done in skilled ICU units to save his life. I am very proud of the work of our nurses, all support staff and the Critical Care Team. They all provided the best care available with the compassion, skill and heart that defines our community and all of us working at MLH.”
In a news release Wednesday night, the South Heartland District Health Department reported three new confirmed positive cases among Adams County residents. The patients include one man in his 40s, one woman in her 30s, and one child.
“The case count continues to rise as more people are being tested through hospitals and health care providers,” South Heartland said. “In addition, the National Guard provided testing in Hastings on a very limited basis this week (Tuesday and Wednesday, April 14-15), for at-risk health care workers, first responders, and critical infrastructure personnel (such as utilities and food industry), who were showing symptoms or have had exposure to COVID-19.”
The National Guard tested 98 people in two days, South Heartland said. Specimen samples were sent to the Nebraska Public Health Lab for processing.
“The test results will provide an opportunity to determine the spread of the virus in some of our local critical infrastructure sectors and help us to understand level of the virus in the community in general,” the health department said.
The testing was made possible by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Around Tribland, other case numbers were static on Wednesday. They include three each in Kearney, Franklin and Clay counties and Jewell County in Kansas; and one each in Webster County and Smith County in Kansas. Counties still reporting no cases are Nuckolls, Fillmore, Thayer and Harlan.
As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, Hall County was reporting 278 positive cases. The Central District Health Department announced Hall County’s fifth death related to the illness — a man in his 80s who had been hospitalized in the county.
Hamilton County’s total number of positive cases increased to 15 on Wednesday.
