Area residents in need of free testing for the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in coming weeks will be able to have that test at Mary Lanning Healthcare under a new partnership between Mary Lanning and the state of Nebraska.
To determine their eligibility for the free test, Nebraska residents will take an online assessment through the TestNebraska portal. Those who are eligible will be able to come to Mary Lanning and get it under an established schedule.
The detailed schedule will be available closer to Aug. 17, the start date for the new arrangement.
Earlier this year, the state of Nebraska contracted with private vendors including Nomi Health, a Utah company, to ramp up the availability of COVID-19 testing statewide under the TestNebraska moniker. Through TestNebraska, thousands of individuals already have had their samples taken at testing events staffed by Nebraska National Guard personnel in Hastings and across the state.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 testing has been available at the Hastings hospital for several months, but not through TestNebraska up to this point.
In a news release Friday, Terri Brown, MLH laboratory services director, said she is happy to partner with TestNebraska in an effort to make testing available to more people.
"Because testing supplies have been limited off and on during the pandemic, we are glad that this partnernship will help us open up testing," Brown said.
Nebraska residents are being encouraged to visit the TestNebraska website, testnebraska.com, and take the online assessment to determine their eligibility for free testing.
