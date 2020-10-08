The work of the Heart Catheterization Laboratory at Mary Lanning Healthcare was showcased this week in a national-level virtual summit.
The MLH Heart Cath Lab was chosen by the American College of Cardiology and the National Cardiovascular Data Registry to share its outcomes through a poster presentation during the ACC Quality Summit Thursday and Friday, the hospital said in a news release.
Contributors to the presentation were Karen Woodward, a registered nurse and cath lab data analyst; Regina Anderson, a registered nurse and cath lab manager; and Dr. Abhi Basoor, an interventional cardiologist who serves as cath lab medical director.
In the news release, Woodward and Anderson said they determined while collecting data that Mary Lanning does many more radial heart catheterizations — as opposed to femoral procedures — than the national average.
Radial access, which involves performing the procedure through the patient’s wrist, has proven to have fewer complications than femoral access, which involves reaching the femoral artery through the patient’s groin.
Basoor, interventional cardiologist with Bryan Heart Mary Lanning Cardiology, said in spite of this advantage to radial access, physicians are not using the radial approach often enough for heart catheterization and percutaneous coronary intervention (stent) procedures.
At Mary Lanning, more than 80% of such procedures are radial . Nationwide, only about half of the procedures are radial.
Basoor said he believes the prevalence of radial procedures at Mary Lanning has helped the hospital achieve a lower rate of major complications than peer hospitals. At Mary Lanning, the rate is 1.08%, compared to 2.27% for similar-sized hospitals and 2.33% for the entire U.S. Data Registry.
“Radial approach not only decreases complications but also has been shown to have better survival rate and less risk of death from these procedures compared to femoral approach,” Basoor said.
Anderson agreed.
“There’s a decreased risk of bleeding complications,” she said. “The femoral artery is larger, and there is a lot more area where blood can flow.”
According to Basoor and Woodward, patients who have a radial access procedure usually spend less time in the hospital than a patient who undergoes a femoral procedure, meaning the patient is better satisfied with the experience.
The femoral access procedure now is used mostly with patients who have had heart bypass surgery in the past, Woodward said.
Anderson and Woodward agreed that all the physicians from Bryan Heart and Nebraska Heart Institute using the MLH Cath Lab have been using radial access as much as possible.
Patients who have had radial procedures in the past tend to ask for it again, they said.
“Dr. Basoor is an excellent teacher,” Anderson said in the news release. “he came here in 2014 with a high proficiency in radial procedures. He has really high expectations and a real tight lid on quality.”
Woodward said she hopes the Mary Lanning poster presentation will be an encouragement to other hospitals, showing that radial procedures can be done in smaller hospitals and is best for patients.
