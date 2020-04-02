Mary Lanning Healthcare announced Thursday it is clamping down further on visitor restrictions at the hospital, but at the same time is offering digital devices to help patients keep in contact with their loved ones.
The changes are being made in an ongoing attempt to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, which as of Tuesday has been declared to be in “community spread” locally. “Community spread” is declared when public health officials are unable to trace the origins of more than one positive local case of the illness to someone who likely carried in the novel coronavirus from outside the area.
The new Mary Lanning restrictions, which take effect at 6 a.m. Friday, will shorten the hours the hospital’s north entrance is open to 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday. The hospital’s east entrance has been closed for some time now, meaning all visitors must enter through the north entrance.
All other hospital entrances, except for the emergency department entrance, also are closed.
No visitors at the hospital are allowed except parents of patients in the pediatric unit, one significant other for labor and delivery patients, and one support person for dependent adults in need of assistance as approved by the care team. No visitors under age 18 are allowed in the hospital except in special circumstances.
Visitors will, however, be allowed for patients receiving end-of-life care, as approved by the care team.
The hospital’s emergency department remains open around the clock as usual. Visitors aren’t allowed inside the emergency room unless required by staff, and any such visitors would be screened before entering.
Mark Callahan, chief operations officer at Mary Lanning Healthcare, said in a news release that while it’s important for MLH to stick by its tightened visitor restrictions as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, officials understand the importance of visitors for patients being treated and recovering in the hospital.
With that in mind, the hospital now has devices available for patients to use in video chatting with family and friends. The devices are available on every floor.
“We do have a duty to protect the community, and help keep patients, staff and families safe,” Callahan said. “Many patients already use their own devices to Facetime family through our guest WiFi network.The devices we recently put in place are designed to help those who do not have this capability stay connected with loved ones. We have several patients who have used them already.”
As of Thursday evening, a total of seven individuals in Adams County have received positive laboratory confirmation as COVID-19 cases. One of those seven patients is a Colorado man who spent time in Adams County and at last report was hospitalized in Hastings but for statistical purposes will be counted as a positive case in his county of residence.
On Wednesday morning, Eric Barber, president and CEO of Mary Lanning Healthcare, said in a news teleconference that two COVID-19 patients were being treated in the Mary Lanning intensive care unit. He described the patients’ statuses as of that time as “fairly critical.”
Because community spread of COVID-19 has been declared in Adams County, the entire four-county South Heartland public health district has been placed under state-directed health measures that include enforceable social distancing regulations.
None of the other three counties served by the South Heartland District Health Department — Clay, Webster and Nuckolls — had any confirmed positive COVID-19 cases as of Thursday evening.
Among other Tribland counties as of Thursday evening, Hall County had 19 confirmed cases, Hamilton County had two, and Kearney County had one. None of the other Nebraska or Kansas counties in the Tribune’s coverage area had any confirmed positive cases.
As of Thursday evening, 56 of Nebraska’s 93 counties had been placed under state-directed health measures related to COVID-19. Covered Tribland counties include Adams, Webster, Clay, Nuckolls, Hall, Hamilton, Kearney, Franklin and Harlan.
In addition, the entire state of Kansas was placed under a stay-at-home order on March 30. Smith and Jewell are the Tribland counties in Kansas.
