Efforts by Mary Lanning Healthcare to monitor and improve its use of antibiotics have been featured in a national academic publication.
The organization’s antimicrobial stewardship program was featured in an April 15 article in the American Journal of Health-System Pharmacy, MLH said in a news release. Justin Lane, antimicrobial stewardship pharmacist at Mary Lanning, was interviewed about the program.
Lane, who conducts the daily operations of the program, collaborates with Dr. Daniel Brailita, Mary Lanning’s infectious disease specialist; the MLH hospitalist staff; and infection preventionists.
Mary Lanning’s antimicrobial stewardship program has helped reduce the number of hospital-acquired infections patients experience and has reduced the hospital’s usage of certain antibiotics, the news release said.
Many hospitals the size of Mary Lanning do not have a program dedicated to antimicrobial stewardship. Lane works by rounding with other health care providers and recommending interventions.
Clinicians accepted 94% of the program’s recommendations from November 2017 through March 2019.
The American Journal of Health-System Pharmacy is a biweekly, peer-reviewed medical journal covering all aspects of dry therapy and pharmacy practice specific to hospitals.
