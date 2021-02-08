We’ve entered the season of snirt.
You probably know snirt even if you don’t know the word, which, according to my random interrogations, 99.9% of people don’t. I didn’t know it either until it was introduced to me a few years ago by a snirt obsessive who occasionally sends photos of his snirt sightings and has repeatedly urged me to write about this phenomenon. Today I’m obliging that wish as a distraction from the rest of what plagues us.
So what is snirt? Here are some of the guesses I received when I asked around:
u Someone from a Dr. Seuss book
u A sneeze with a snort
u Laughing with a snort
u Something between a smirk and a sneer
u A little snack
u Snot on your shirt
u A relative of the weasel
u The accidental accumulation of crumbs and whatnot that are found inside your bra at the end of the day
All of the above are wrong.
OK, Merriam-Webster defines “snirt” as a Scottish word that means “an unsuccessfully suppressed snort of laughter,” so a couple of the above are technically close to right. But that’s not the snirt we’re talking about. We’re also not talking about the Dutch pea soup called “snert.”
If you live in or near Chicago, go look out your window. Those brown-flecked piles along the curbs, climbing tree trunks, suffocating your car? Those icy, cruddy heaps that grow higher each time the snowplow spits past?
That’s snirt. Snow + dirt.
Snirt is everything fresh snow is not. Fresh snow is beautiful. Snirt looks like the devil’s soul. Fresh snow is fleeting. Snirt lasts forever, or at least it seems that way. Unlike fresh snow, snirt is widely despised, except in a town in upstate New York that hosts its annual Snirt Run, in which thousands of ATV enthusiasts gather for what one media account called “a day of snow, dirt, fun.”
Fun is not a word normally associated with snirt.
And yet snirt is a great word. Until I learned it, I didn’t know how much I needed it. As the saying goes: If you name it, you tame it. Naming those dirty, depressing snow mounds has made them more tolerable.
And because words help us control our thoughts, I’ve invented a few more hybrid words to help us get through our current arctic blast.
u snype: snow + hype
Snype is a common feature of winter weather reports, the ones that turn every snowfall into an arctic blast and every winter into the end of the world.
u snirker: snow + shirker
The snirker is the neighbor who, though physically fit, never shovels. And then pulls his car into the spot you cleared.
u snerk: snow + jerk
The snerk, unlike the snirker, does shovel. He shovels all his snow onto your driveway, gangway or lawn so that you’re the one stuck with the snirt.
u snaggart: snow + braggart
The snaggart constantly brags to friends in warm places that no one is as tough as people who spend winter with snow and snirt. “Snaggart” is widely considered a synonym for “Chicagoan.”
u snad (definition 1): snow + mad
The outrage you feel when the elation of a fresh snow wears off and you realize you’re in for weeks of snirt.
u snad (definition 2) snow + sad
The despair you feel when your outrage over snirt is exhausted and you realize wearily that the snirt will never, ever go away.
u snovid: snow + COVID
Snovid, as in “snovid days,” entered the language in the winter of 2021 to describe days when snow and the pandemic combined to keep people trapped at home. Snovid days make people very, very snad.
u snungry: snow + hungry
When you’re snungry, you’re so sick of snovid days that you’ll eat anything in your cupboards or fridge, the less nutritious and more caloric the better.
u snorkout: snow + workout
This is an upbeat synonym for “show shoveling.” Use of the word, as in “I had a great snorkout,” helps you to focus on the fact that you burned calories and built muscle while shoveling snow into snirt.
u snaint: snow + saint
The neighbor who shovels your walk or pushes your car out of the snirt.
u snoplainer: snow + complain
The snoplainer is the person who constantly complains about snow, ice, cold and snirt. Also a synonym for “Chicagoan.”
u snappy: snow + happy
That feeling you get when you realize that after all those snad, snungry, snoplaining days of winter, the snirt will melt one day. By May.
Mary Schmich is a columnist for the Chicago Tribune and winner of the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for commentary.
