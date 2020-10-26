Mayor Corey Stutte on Monday addressed “untruths” propagated by Hastings Citizens with a Voice regarding the 16th Street viaduct.
Speaking during the mayor’s communications portion of Monday evening’s Hastings City Council meeting, Stutte answered claims made in an advertisement from Hastings Citizens with a Voice that ran in the Hastings Tribune on Oct. 22.
“I’m just going to read through some of the issues that I see with this and we need to make sure the citizens understand,” he said.
Stutte said there is no master plan regarding the 16th Street viaduct.
There is no plan to demolish the viaduct and build a four-lane overpass on East Side Boulevard.
“Because that would require a vote of the people,” he said.
A report completed by Olsson Associates in May 2019 was a visual condition assessment of the viaduct to determine the extent of the deterioration of the bridge and the causes of the deterioration.
Olsson presented updated figures in November 2019 that included a cost estimate of nearly $3.1 million to repair the east abutment, removing the southern span, wrapping pillars and repairing extension contraction joints.
“The proponents suggested a second opinion be sought, so we hired ESI,” Stutte said.
The report from Engineering Specialists Inc. of Omaha consisted of 260 pages of information and justifications that a repair wasn’t feasible.
“Simply stated, to repair the viaduct the deck and steel superstructure would need to be removed in order to replace the piers,” Stutte said. “Starting from the ground up, the piers would be replaced, the steel superstructure would be placed back on the piers and the deck would need to be repoured.”
The repair would actually end up being a rebuild of the viaduct.
“The most important aspect of this whole ongoing issue is that Jay Bleier, the senior engineer for Olsson and Associates, appeared at the Aug. 24 meeting and said their assessment was no longer valid,” Stutte said. “I just want people to understand that that first assessment is no longer valid and we need to be smart and listen to ESI. If people can understand that I hope they make the right choice moving forward.”
The Aug. 24 meeting was when the council approved a resolution placing a question on the general election ballot giving voters the opportunity to authorize the rebuilding of the 16th Street viaduct, issuing bonds in an amount not to exceed $12.5 million.
According to ESI’s report, the estimated cost for replacing the existing 570-foot-long, 26-foot-wide, two-lane bridge with a 590-foot-long, 38-foot-wide, four-lane bridge would be between $6.838 million and $7.062 million.
Including engineering and architectural design of $512,857 to $529,672.50 — based on a 7.5% fee for the total cost of construction — ESI estimates the project would cost around $7.5 million.
Bleier said on Aug. 24, factoring in other costs such as working with the Union Pacific Railroad, permitting, engineering costs, construction and testing, quality control and quality assurance, it is reasonable to assume that cost would go up to at least $10 million.
City Administrator Dave Ptak stressed at the Aug. 24 meeting the “not to exceed” language in the ballot issue.
“It doesn’t mean we’re going to issue $12.5 million worth of bonds if this would pass,” he said then. “That’s the cap.”
Also during mayor’s communications, Stutte said getting to sign a proclamation declaring Oct. 29, 2020, to be Helen Bosley Day, in honor of the Hastings woman who is turning 108 that day, was “one of the coolest things” he’s ever done.
Council members voted 8-0 during Monday’s meeting to approve Ordinance No. 4648 to amend city code addressing the removal of dead and diseased trees and to provide for the assessment of removal costs. Council members also unanimously approved suspending the requirement to vote on an ordinance three times for its passage.
The ordinance addresses only trees on private property and not on terraces, which is city-owned property.
“Under the city code, as it exists today, there’s the ability for the city to remove a tree on private property after giving notice, so on and so forth,” City Attorney Clint Schukei said. “This merely adds to it that if that becomes necessary there’s a mechanism to assess those costs back against the property in an effort for the city to recover those costs.”
In other business, the council:
Unanimously approved bringing all of Westbrook Village 17th Addition within the corporate limits of the city of Hastings.
Unanimously approved a final plat for Westbrook Village 17th Subdivision.
Unanimously approved on final reading Ordinance No. 4647 amending the zoning district map of the city of Hastings to rezone property from urban single-family residential district and agricultural district to urban single-family residential district for Westbrook Village 17th Addition.
