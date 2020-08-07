Hastings’ mayor and the head of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services are clashing over plans to move troubled youth to the Hastings Regional Center campus.
On July 15, DHHS announced plans to transition the female Youth Rehabilitation & Treatment Center program to the Hastings Regional Center campus in October. The department would move the current clinical programming in Hastings — substance use disorder services for male youth — to the Whitehall campus in Lincoln.
To accommodate the YRTC, DHHS plans to renovate a newly finished building designed for SUD services, otherwise known as a chemical dependency program.
In a letter sent Thursday to the state agency’s CEO, Dannette Smith, and copied to media, Mayor Corey Stutte said the Hastings facility was built for the chemical dependency program, but has never been occupied. He said the walls would need to be reinforced, windows would need to be replaced, and fencing and other security measures would need to be installed for it to be ready for the YRTC to move into. He also questioned the source of the funding for the renovations.
“I once again find myself deeply disappointed with your agency,” Stutte said. “The lack of transparency to our community, the Legislature, the taxpayers and your employees is disheartening. We want this successful program to remain in Hastings, and I urge you to use the facility at HRC as it was appropriated, intended and constructed for.”
Khalilah LeGrand, director of communication for DHHS, provided a statement addressing Stutte’s concerns.
“CEO Smith continues to be clear and transparent in her communication and thoughtful and methodical in her approach to decision-making,” she said. “She has already had two meetings with Mayor Stutte. The most recent convening included representatives from the Chamber of Commerce, law enforcement, the county attorney, members of the City Council and other key stakeholders from Hastings. The tenor of the meeting was one wherein participants were open to continued dialogue.
“Moreover, three committees were established during the meeting that will address community engagement, campus planning and public safety. CEO Smith looks forward to meeting with the mayor again soon and continued cooperation with the community.”
LeGrand said they are in process of making some additional improvements to bring the buildings up to regulation, which entail applying a coating over the drywall, adding film to the windows and installing a fence.
“While there will be some additional costs for these structural enhancements, DHHS has continually prioritized the best interest of youth when making decisions,” she said. “This includes ensuring the proper educational, behavioral and environmental supports, so that these young people and their families will be better prepared for their successful transition back into the community. The development of the YRTC System is aimed at addressing the individual needs of the youth in treatment.”
Because the building was built for the specific purpose of housing a chemical dependency program, Stutte said, it would take legislative action to repurpose it for another use.
Stutte shared information he received from the Legislative Fiscal Office on Friday:
“Hastings Regional Center is a separate program under DHHS that is appropriated funding separately from all other DHHS programs. The original appropriation in 2013 for the Hastings Regional Center Chemical Dependency Program was $5,210,000. These funds cannot be moved without changes in legislation.”
Stutte also was disappointed to discover through a third party that the department planned to move forward with plans to move the chemical dependency program to Lincoln even though the YRTC move had been postponed to March 2021.
LB1140, which was passed by the Nebraska Legislature on July 31, prohibits the establishment of a new YRTC or establishment or move of an YRTC to a new or existing state or private facility until March 30, 2021, after the completion of the required planning process. Gov. Pete Ricketts signed the bill into law.
Stutte said the passage of the bill should have caused the department to delay all the transitions in the plan, including moving the chemical dependency program from Hastings to Lincoln.
“If this is your plan, it certainly seems to go against the spirit of the legislative action taken last month and the fact that I’ve learned about this secondhand indicates that our discussions to this point have not taken place in good faith,” Stutte wrote to Smith. “Once again, I don’t appreciate learning this from a third party. We deserve better from our state agencies — especially from a CEO who looked me in the eyes and told me that they were here to work with our community.”
LeGrand said DHHS will be required to submit an operations plan prior to the move for the YRTC transition, but the chemical dependency program move is separate.
“The SUD program is not impacted by this legislative action, and that program remains on schedule to transition in October,” she said. “DHHS continues to prepare for the YRTC transition to Hastings in March, where the female youth will participate in programming from newly-completed facilities. DHHS will work with teammates in Hastings to identify their best options to continue serving Nebraska youth, both during the period between the SUD transfer away from Hastings and the YRTC transfer to Hastings, and longer term.”
In accordance with employee labor contracts, and the specific needs of the various youth facilities around the state, LeGrand said current employees in Hastings may continue to work in Hastings or transfer to one of the other facilities. Hastings employees will receive training for new assignments as necessary. DHHS leadership continues to provide updates to staff as appropriate. No reduction in Hastings staffing is planned.
Taylor Gage, the governor’s public relations director, said Ricketts supports Smith’s plans for both the YRTC and SUD programs.
But Stutte said the employee profiles are much different between those addressing substance abuse and the staff of a YRTC.
Instead of moving the successful chemical dependency program from HRC, Stutte proposes that another building be constructed to house youth for the YRTC program. Considering the money that would be spent to retrofit the original building for YRTC use, he said, his proposal could be more cost-effective.
“There’s plenty of room out there on the regional center campus,” he said. “When we’re already going to be spending money on the building, I think it’s smarter to apply that money to a new building. We have the work force to be able to support both programs.”
