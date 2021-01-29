At a time when the Hastings economy was especially vulnerable with the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic, local residents stepped up to help businesses.
“Things were looking pretty soft at the beginning of November, but they have picked up here in the past month, which says a lot about our community and shows the support of shopping local here in Hastings, supporting our local businesses,” Mayor Corey Stutte said in a late-December 2020 interview.
The city of Hastings and partners such as the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, Hastings Community Foundation and Hastings Downtown Center Association launched the Shop Hastings Challenge, featuring local businesses and getting the word out that the community still is open for business.
“The community has really responded well this year,” Stutte said. “I think it shows the resilience of our citizens here to take something that hasn’t happened in over 100 years in our country or around the world to take it and run with it and try to make the best out of that situation. They really pulled together in March and April as a community.”
Local businesses were fast to to expand take out and delivery options when the pandemic began.
In response to rising COVID-19 positivity rates, the Hastings City Council passed an ordinance on Nov. 23, 2020, requiring everyone 5 years of age and older to wear a face mask covering their mouth and nose while indoors in premises open to the general public. The policy is in place until Feb. 23.
Protesters contested the policy when it was passed in Hastings.
“Obviously, the mask policy was a bit divisive for our community,” Stutte said.
The policy matches similar action passed by the Grand Island and Kearney city councils.
While the mask policy has been in place, the South Heartland District Health Department COVID-19 test positivity rate has meandered in a downward trend from 15.6% for Nov. 22-28 to 8.9% for the week of Jan. 17-23.
The test positivity rate is the percentage of COVID-19 tests administered in a given week that come back from the laboratory with a positive result. A rate exceeding 15% is considered to indicate widespread community transmission of the virus, whereas a rate below 5% indicates low spread.
“We want to make sure we were able to keep our first responders safe and keep our health care workers safe,” Stutte said.
Stutte himself contracted COVID-19 in 2020.
He sent an email on Oct. 7 to city staff, as well as local media, confirming he contracted COVID-19, but stated he was no longer contagious.
He wrote that he had been out of quarantine since Sept. 29.
For Stutte, the effects of COVID-19 have been long lasting. He was taken to the intensive care unit at Mary Lanning on Jan. 18 following an incident at his home.
The situation included a fall, a seizure, atrial fibrillation and bleeding on the brain. He attributed the incident to long-term effects of COVID-19.
Stutte was released from the hospital less than three days after being admitted.
“It’s been a hard recovery and had more far-lasting effects than I think people realize,” he said during the late December interview.
He continued to experience brain fog and found himself winded while walking up stairs.
“It’s different for everyone who has it, obviously,” he said. “Some people have longer effects than others. We certainly don’t wish it upon anyone to have those long-lasting effects.”
Many city facilities have been closed to the public during the pandemic.
Staff members have worked to remain available and connected, however, including by providing online programming.
Stutte said he appreciated the ingenuity of city staff members.
“We’ve got more than 400 staff members at the city of Hastings with all of the departments,” Stutte said. “People really took on those remote work policies and becoming more inventive in developing things we can do to make sure we’re still connecting with the public. We did shut down city buildings to the public, but we still have those options available to have conversations with people to make sure they’re getting their questions answered.”
The city continues to move forward on projects including railroad quiet crossings and the demolition of the 16th Street viaduct.
The viaduct has been closed since the end of May 2019 due to safety concerns.
Members of the Hastings City Council voted 8-0 during their regular meeting Jan. 11 to pursue proposals for the viaduct demolition and terminate the existing contract for professional services with the engineering firm Olsson.
In the November 2020 general election, Hastings voters narrowly voted against issuing up to $12.5 million in bonds to rebuild the viaduct.
The Jan. 11 action is only to obtain a request for an engineering proposal. It is not to develop plans or specifications.
While a lawsuit is pending that would address the future of the viaduct, the issue would not go back to court until the city enters into a contract for demolition or petitioners submit for verification the necessary signatures to force another vote of the people.
“I certainly respect their opinion but the people have spoken and I really do think it’s time for us to move on as a community,” Stutte said.
When it comes to quiet crossings, Stutte said it is the city’s hope to start construction during 2021 on median barriers between Elm and Lincoln avenues near the BNSF Railway.
He also said there are currently no plans to close any crossings within that area.
Quiet crossings would not go into effect until medians are constructed at each of the crossings.
The Imperial Mall, which had been closed since May 2019, was demolished in December. The addition to the mall that was built in the 1990s to house K-Mart was spared from demolition.
“It’s sad to see it’s not successful as a mall anymore, but I think that it’s a great opportunity to see what this group can do to bring the project to fruition and bring some new businesses into town,” Stutte said.
The newly paved stretch of 42nd Street between U.S. Highway 281 and Baltimore Avenue opened to traffic at the end of December.
Stutte said he is excited to have 42nd Street open and see people use it. The city collaborated on the project with Adams County.
“It’s been a great experience working with the county and getting that project done,” he said. “I think we all recognize it was probably long past due to make sure we were able to do that.”
