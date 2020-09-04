HARVARD — It was clear on Friday night which team was rebuilding and which retained most of its pieces from a season ago.
Harvard and McCool Junction met in late November last season at UNK’s Foster Field for the Nebraska six-man football championship. The Cardinals won 50-33 on that frigid night.
But on a more comfortable September evening, the Mustangs, who graduated far fewer than Harvard did this spring, cruised to a 50-6 victory.
“We’ve got just so many things we’re trying to put in and trying to do and you get up against a big, strong, physical team like McCool and that kind of showed us where we’re at and where we stack up against that kind of talent,” said Harvard head coach Scott Trimble.
McCool expects to be holding the six-man gold at this season’s end, or at least competing for it again. Friday’s victory showcased an impressive run game and physicality from the Mustangs, who rolled up 205 yards on the ground and threw for 106.
“Our kids were disappointed they got beat last year and came in pretty hungry,” McCool head coach Jerrod Weiss said. “They understand they got beat by a great (Harvard) team last year, but their motto is they’ve got some business to finish this year.”
Owen McDonald, one of eight McCool seniors, rushed just eight times for 121 yards and four scores.
“It’s kind of fun to watch him in space,” Weiss said. “He’s very quick and he’s really smart — that’s the best thing about him. Just having him on the field just makes a big difference for us.”
McCool’s offense wasn’t on the field for more than four plays on any of its eight drives. The Mustangs scored on all but one.
McDonald had two touchdown runs for 30 yards, and his others were for 22 and 7 yards, respectively.
Jonah Barrow flipped a 48-yard touchdown to Patrick Dietz on a screen pass that had the left side of the field Cardinal-less.
Kaeden Bristol scooted 38 yards for a McCool score, and Ryland Garretson capped a running clock in the second half with a 33-yard burst to pay dirt.
Harvard didn’t reach the pylon until 5:30 remained in the game. Ethan Piper finished off a 66-yard drive with a 3-yard scamper. Earlier in the drive, Piper had a 53-yard touchdown wiped away by a penalty flag.
Piper, who finished with 82 yards on 18 carries, missed almost all of the second quarter after absorbing a hit to his abdomen that stopped him in his tracks. At the time, Harvard was driving deep into McCool territory, but turned it over on downs at the 16 yard line.
“That took the wind out of our sails a little bit,” Trimble said. “We’re down 13-0 and moving the ball and if we get a touchdown there, it definitely changes things.”
The Cardinals have lost consecutive games to start the season after finishing 13-0 in 2019.
“We’re definitely better than we played,” Trimble said. “They’re been thrown in the water and they’re going to have to learn to swim. That’s kind of where we’re at right now.”
MJ (1-0)...........................13 24 7 6 — 50
HAR (0-2)...............................0 0 0 6 — 6
MJ — Owen McDonald 30 run (kick failed)
MJ — McDonald 7 run (Chase Wilkinson pass)
MJ — Jonah Barrow 48 pass Patrick Dietz (Kaden Kirkpatrick kick)
MJ — Kaeden Bristol 38 run (McDonald kick)
MJ — McDonald 30 run (Wilkinson pass)
MJ — Ryland Garretson 33 run (kick failed)
H — Ethan Piper 3 run (kick failed)
