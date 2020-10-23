Organizers of the annual Recovery in the Park celebration in Hastings always prepare to feed a multitude.
That’s why Revive Ministries — the faith-based nonprofit organization that operates Horizon Recovery & Counseling Center and the Unity Houses and sponsors the summer barbecue in a city park — has had 250 pounds of ground beef waiting in a freezer for the 2020 event to take shape.
But after the original Recovery in the Park date in July came and went and prospects for a belated fall celebration dimmed with a new surge in local COVID-19 cases, Revive Ministries officials made a plan for feeding the multitudes another way.
Enter the Hastings Food Pantry, another nonprofit group that works with local churches and other agencies and the public at large to help ensure that area residents in need don’t go hungry.
On Friday, Revive Ministries Director Dan Rutt and Brianna Dulitz, the organization's developmental officer and caseworker, delivered two, 30-pound bags of the ground beef to the food pantry, where the meat quickly was transferred to the pantry’s freezer for later distribution to individuals and families.
The rest of the meat will be delivered from Revive in coming weeks as the food pantry has enough freezer space to hold it.
Rutt said he had consulted with the anonymous individual who donated the meat for Recovery in the Park and received the donor’s consent to transfer it to some other worthy recipient.
Rutt said he thought of the food pantry because he knows it receives referrals from organizations throughout the community, including Revive itself.
“We just wanted to make sure we’re good stewards of the donation, and that we’re sharing it with the community,’’ he said.
Don Gronemeyer, president of the food pantry board of directors, said the meat is a godsend at a time when the pantry is scrambling to serve an influx of people in need.
The novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic has taken a toll on the local economy and many families’ finances, he said. And now that the extra benefits many were receiving through the Supplemental Nutrition Asssistance Program (SNAP) in connection with the pandemic have gone away, the food pantry is working directly with families, as well are through referring agencies, to help fill the void.
“We’re just saying, ‘We’re open, and if you need food we’ll provide it,’ ” Gronemeyer said.
The annual Recovery in the Park event includes a meal and speakers and/or entertainment. It’s meant to celebrate and encourage the efforts of individuals working to overcome addictions and other personal challenges and thank the wider community for its support. Around 550 people attended the event in 2019.
Ground beef for the meal always is donated frozen in 2-pound tubes. Rutt said if Recovery in the Park had taken place as expected, he would have worked with Custom Pack in Hastings to have the meat sliced into patties and then refrozen so it would have been ready for the grill.
This year, though, COVID-19 and the related public health restrictions scuttled plans for the event, which first was postponed and now has been put off until next year.
“We thought we might be able to do the event in October or November, but the way it looks now, no,” Rutt said.
All things are working together for good, however, since a 2-pound tube of frozen meat is an appropriate size for distribution to households and is easy to include with the rest of a family’s food order.
Gronemeyer said the food pantry obtains various kinds of meat from the Food Bank for the Heartland, then lays out money to purchase hot dogs, bologna and hamburger, which are especially popular among families with children.
Now, he said, his organization can save some of the money it would have spent buying ground beef this fall.
“This’ll really help us out now,” he said.
Rutt and Gronemeyer said that even though COVID-19 has disrupted life in many different ways throughout the Hastings area, local nonprofits can continue working together to connect people in need with vital resources.
The re-gifting of a donation of ground beef stands as just one example of how the community's circle of giving can remain unbroken.
“Meat’s expensive, so this is a great way to get it out to those who need it,” Gronemeyer said.
