Officials at the city of Hastings looked favorably at a proposal to bring a mechanic service to the Hastings Municipal Airport.
Airport manager Deb Bergmann said during the Hastings City Council work session on Tuesday the addition of a mechanic would take the airport to the next level.
She reached out to J&S Aviation of McCook, which was interested in the proposal.
Hastings would be a satellite operation.
J&S currently employees eight people, two of whom would live in Hastings.
Bergmann said every aircraft requires a tune-up each year, which takes 12-25 hours.
She said J&S estimates it could begin with four tune-ups each month, which would generate $5,000 to $10,000.
Bergmann said McCook is a popular spot for pilots to take their aircraft for tune-ups.
“We’re hoping that by bringing some of J&S’s operations here that we’ll go ahead and draw the eastern half of the state into Hastings rather than them going to McCook,” she said. “Adding a mechanic, it makes us a more attractive airport to pilots because they know if they stop here and spend a few nights they’ve got a mechanic they can rely on if they need repairs.”
Bringing extra traffic to Hastings would result in extra fuel sales.
J&S also would be purchasing parts and supplies in Hastings.
Initial discussions between airport officials and J&S included the use of hangar 11 and the rental house at the airport rent-free for a year and half off for year two.
“This would help them get their feet on the ground and get launched,” Bergmann said.
The rental house must be used for aviation purposes.
She said J&S would like to start Hastings operations in the spring. Airport officials expect to have a lot of traffic for the state fly-in to be held there in June.
“It would be great if they could get started,” she said.
Possible cons include setting a precedent for no rent and lost revenue for a year, Bergmann said.
Council President Ginny Skutnik also expressed reservations about giving away use of city facilities for no charge.
The airport currently isn’t getting revenue for either of those facilities, however.
“It’s really not costing us anything in dollars and cents or budgeting as far as lost revenue,” City Administrator Dave Ptak said. “If this helps turn around aviation at the airport and brings in new opportunities as well as additional gas sales, I think it’s a win-win for us.”
While J&S offers fixed-base operator service in McCook, the company would only operate as a mechanic in Hastings and would not compete with Hastings Air, which is the airport fixed base operator.
Hastings Air receives proceeds from fuel sales, but pays the airport a pump fee for each aircraft.
Councilman Butch Eley suggested allowing usage of the house for free for two years and a rental discount on the hangar.
“I don’t know if we want to give the hangar away for free,” he said.
Councilman Ted Schroeder, who serves as the council liaison to the city’s Airport Advisory, said J&S would take over utility payments for those buildings.
Schroeder expressed support for no rent for year one and half off the second year.
Bergmann presented the idea of a two-year contract for consideration, but it also was discussed during the work session possibly establishing a three-year contract with the third year at full price.
Airport and city officials would continue discussions with the city of McCook and J&S before official contract terms are determined.
