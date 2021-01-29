A virtual meeting to discuss priorities for U.S. Department of Agriculture conservation programs in the Little Blue Natural Resources District is planned for Feb. 16.
The Local Working Group providing advice for the Little Blue NRD area is organized by the Natural Resources Conservation Service, an agency within USDA. The Little Blue NRD encompasses all of Thayer, most of Adams, and parts of Webster, Clay, Nuckolls, Fillmore and Jefferson counties.
The virtual meeting will run 10-11:30 a.m. Those wishing to attend should contact Janet Valasek, district conservationist for NRCS, at 402-762-3569 ext. 113.
A Local Working Group is established in each of Nebraska’s 23 NRDs. The NRDs, which are organized under Nebraska law, and the NRCS work cooperatively to address natural resources issues.
Members of the public are encouraged to attend the Feb. 16 meeting and express their natural resources concerns. Ideas generated from the public will help USDA tailor its programs to meet the needs identified locally.
“The Local Working Group recommends to the NRCS state conservationist how conservation programs like the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) or Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP) would be used most effectively in their area,” Valasek said in a news release. This recommendation can include special target areas, cost share rates on conservation programs, which construction practices should have cost assistance, or how many dollars could be needed.”
Typically, Nebraska NRCS obligates anywhere between $45 million to more than $75 million to farmers and ranchers statewide through NRCS conservation programs. This funding was allocated according to the priorities set by the Local Working Group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.