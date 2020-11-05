The Merry Market Craft Show that had been scheduled for Nov. 21 at the Hastings City Auditorium has been canceled amid rising cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in the area.
The Hastings Parks and Recreation Department made the decision after reviewing current state-directed health measures and recommended precautions regarding indoor events, and found that the event wasn't feasible under the current circumstances, the city of Hastings said in a news release.
City officials apologized for the inconvenience and continue to appreciate the public's patience as the pandemic continues.
