Meth sentencing
A 33-year-old Hastings man was sentenced Nov. 9 in Adams County District Court to one year in jail for possessing methamphetamine and third-degree assault on June 1.
Pedro Rios, whose last known address was 519 N. St. Joseph Ave., pleaded guilty Aug. 14. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped a charge of terroristic threats.
According to the arrest affidavit, Rios saw his wife talking to another man and got upset. In the ensuing argument, Rios allegedly threw a bicycle at the man. Rios also reportedly told his wife that he would come back and kill her if he got arrested.
Officers arrived and talked to Rios. Rios said he threw the bicycle out of anger, but didn’t mean to throw it at the man. Rios denied threatening to kill his wife.
When officers arrested Rios, they found a pipe with meth residue inside.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Rios and gave him credit for 161 days served.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Third-degree assault is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
