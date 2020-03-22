SUPERIOR — It’s only fitting Kalynn Meyer grew up where she did.
The name of her small hometown perfectly resembles her athletic skill set.
Meyer is bigger, taller, and stronger than most, if not all, of her competition in the state.
In those ways, she is superior.
But by her character, she is Superior.
“I think to that point, she’s very humble, she works hard, she loves her community, she loves the small town life and that carries over to her on court or on field actions,” said Superior head girls basketball coach Jim Sullivan. “I’d say that she’s a little bit unique in that she almost hates the attention that she’s received being such a phenomenal athlete.”
Meyer does hate attention. Just ask her, she’ll project it. But she’s proud of where she comes from.
“I take a lot of pride in (Superior) and how much everyone cares about us,” Meyer said. “These last two years, especially my senior season, I’ve tried to live in the moment more.”
The two-time Tribland Girls Basketball Player of the Year was built on her family farm, where she said she’s been passing the time awaiting her senior track season, if there is one.
Her career on the hardwood, which concluded earlier this month in the first round of the Class C-2 state tournament, has placed in the state’s record books in three categories. Meyer shattered the career rebounding record by 190 with her career total of 1,539. She also owns the season mark with 419, achieved when she was a junior. Her 2,021 points place her 12th on the scoring list.
“If they kept shot blocks I have no doubt she would have that,” Sulllivan said.
And if you added in potential games played or those canceled due to weather...
“Gosh, she could have had maybe half a dozen or eight more games in her career. That really would have stacked those numbers.”
She’s a dominant force, an intimidating presence. Her stature in the post alone made most opponents retreat and settle beyond the arc.
In her final game, Meyer blocked five shots in the first two minutes of the game. She tallied 89 blocks this season. Her highest total was 173 as a sophomore.
Meyer averaged 21.1 points and 15.6 rebounds per game as a senior.
She had the utmost respect from other coaches.
“I think they love watching her play even though it’s as hard as it is to game plan against her,” Sullivan said. “I think they do kind of realize what a special athlete she is and how dominant she is. They can appreciate her ability and what she is able to do as a well-rounded player — defensively, offensively, rebounding.”
If he were on the other side, Sullivan admitted he’d struggle to construct a plan that stopped Meyer from scoring.
“It’d be a tough one,” he said with a laugh. “I’d probably just let Kalynn have her 25 points and try to keep everybody else to zero. That might be a better strategy.”
Sullivan believes Meyer is one of the best, if not the best female athlete to come out of Nebraska.
“I just don’t know who else would be that caliber of athlete,” he said. “On the female side, she’s got to be up there.”
Her basketball career is just 1/3 of the entire picture. She could have played Division I hoops at a lot of places, especially at the University of Nebraska, where she’ll instead suit up for John Cook’s volleyball team.
The more recognition Meyer got, the more the target was put on her.
“I think when she committed to Nebraska, that elevated things to another level,” Sullivan said.
It became a situation where she is mostly disliked now, but will be loved later as a Husker.
It’s a paradox, really.
“It’s a little bit strange because people almost want to see her fail. They’re constantly kind of rooting against her. They want to see her miss a shot, want to see her get her shot blocked, foul out,” Sullivan said. “But at the same time she’s a Nebraska kid and I think Nebraskans want to see our own go on and be successful at the next level. We’ll certainly see them cheer her on and root for her (at Nebraska).”
“I’ve kind of gotten used to it so it doesn’t affect me as much as you’d probably think,” Meyer said with a laugh.
Meyer is proud of her own athletic success. But cares more about what type of person she is off the court.
“Yes, I’m going for all of those records and all those goals. But I’m also just setting my own course basically, trying to leave a legacy for years to come and not just leave numbers for people to try to go for,” she said. “I’ve been focused on making memories and building a foundation of a culture so that it won’t get lost.”
She’s hopeful to still squeeze in part of a track season. Her legacy there is just as impressive.
But for now, Meyer is enjoying the time she has left in her hometown before donning the scarlet and cream.
“I have to take it one step at a time, I guess,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.