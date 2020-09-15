SUTTON — Superior's Shayla Meyer provided the exclamation point to a thrilling back-and-forth match Tuesday night.
Meyer recorded four blocks in the fourth set and her 24th kill of the night gave the No. 8 Wildcats a 25-22, 23-25, 25-16, 25-21 match victory over Sutton.
Meyer finished with the match-high in kills, aces and blocks. Her efforts in the fourth set came at a crucial time with Sutton trying to force a fifth.
Sutton was stuffed four times by Superior — three times by Meyer and once by Ella Gardner — in a 6-1 run that placed the Wildcats ahead for good.
Then, with Meyer in the front row, Superior fed her the ball to capture the win.
"Shayla Meyer is just such a great athlete," said Sutton head coach Shelli Mohnike, who coached Meyer and her sisters during their youth. "We dug her pretty well, but she's just wonderful."
Sutton's only answer to Superior's attack was to keep digging.
"Just dig and transition into some offense, and not just into a free ball," Mohnike said.
But the Wildcats' service created challenges for the Fillies' serve receive.
"Superior was just a great serving team that they were just able to serve us right out of their offense," said Mohnike, whose team was aced 12 times on Tuesday. "It was limiting who we could set."
Sutton's primary hitter, Kylie Baumert, was nowhere to be found late in the match after producing a team-best five kills through the first two sets.
The Fillies turned to Reagan Vavricek, who finished the night with 10 kills. Vavricek tallied four kills in the final set to keep Sutton afloat. She had back-to-back kills at points 18 and 19 that delayed Superior's eventual 25-21 triumph in the fourth game.
But Meyer was too much to contain.
"She obviously does a phenomenal job on the outside," said Superior head coach Kelsea Blevins, "but when we can sneak her in the middle and surprise teams that have strong hitters in the middle, that's where she gets a lot of her block touches. She can just move laterally and get her head above the net as she's blocking."
Sutton routinely jousted with Superior at the net on balls that hovered over the middle. Superior won the majority, but Sutton's setter Kate Griess plopped over some surprise attacks as part of her five kill, five ace effort.
When the Fillies did score from a joust or block, the gym erupted.
"Sutton has gotten so much better," Blevins said. "They're an incredible team and we had a blast tonight, battling it out."
The Wildcats struggled out of the gate in each of the four sets, especially in the latter two. But Superior slashed away its early deficits with sizable runs halfway through each game.
It was a 6-1 run in the opener, where Meyer accounted for nine of the team's 10 kills and served three aces.
In the second set, Superior answered the bell after trailing 4-1 with six straight points and 10 of the next 13.
The Wildcats netted 10 straight points behind the service of Sierra Blackburn in set three to command 17-11. Overall, Superior finished the set on an 18-5 run.
And finally in set four, a 9-2 spurt iced the match for the Wildcats.
"When we've been playing a lot of these (good) teams, we've been competing well but just haven't been able to put together a full match," said Mohnike. "We just have to compete that entire match and play hard and make all the plays that we (can) make."
One of Superior's main questions this season has been whether or not to begin a set with Meyer in the front or back row, Blevins said.
Regardless of where she's at, though, the Wildcats will find her.
"Our passing has improved immensely, which has allowed us to run more quicks," Blevins said. "When we run quicks, it's hard for blockers to get set up on Shayla. We have a lot more options (offensively) when our passers are on."
Despite many new faces in new places, Superior has lost to only the defending champions in Classes C-2 and D-2 thus far.
"Half of our team has experience and half of our team has never played varsity volleyball," Blevins said. "They're just getting the reps and the experience and learning how to stay calm."
SUP (7-2)............25 23 25 25
SUT (6-5)............22 25 16 21
Superior (kills-aces-blocks)
Cailyn Barry 3-3-1 1/2, Alexa Cox 0-0-0, Sierra Blackburn 3-2-0, Ella Gardner 4-1-2 1/2, Emma Henderson 3-0-0, Shayla Meyer 24-6-8, Atlee Kobza 0-0-0. Totals: 37-12-12.
Sutton (kills-aces-blocks)
Reagan Vavricek 10-1-0, Dayvie Perrien 0-2-0, Lily McCroden 4-0-0, Julia George 3-0-2, Kylie Baumert 5-2-2, Alivia Huxoll 4-0-0, Kate Griess 5-5-1, Maddie Baxa 0-1-0. Totals: 31-11-5.
Assists — SUP, Blackburn 24, Gardner 9, Cox 1, Kobza 1. SUT, Griess 21, Perrien 4, Baumert 2, Vavricek 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.