The Superior girls basketball team returns one starter from a team that went 21-4 a year ago.
Senior Shayla Meyer averaged 13 points and 5 rebounds last season.
"Shayla can score from anywhere on the floor and is extremely versatile," said coach Jake Nannen. "Her athletic ability enables her to defend, rebound and block shots at a high level."
Others returning players with experience includes senior Sierra Blackburn.
"Sierra Blackburn, our only senior, is primed for a breakout year," Nannen said. "She will provide us with veteran leadership, perimeter shooting, defensive intensity and toughness.
Others back are junior Emma Henderson and sophomores Ella Gardner, Brooklynn Grabast, Laci Kirchhoff, Atlee Kobza and NeahMcMeen.
"We are looking forward to other returning letter-winners show high-level work ethic and grit in practice to earn their place in our rotation.
"The Wildcats will look to take advantage of our speed, quickness and athleticism on both ends of the floor."
