Question. Persuade. Refer. — Q.P.R.
Knowing these three skills could save a life.
As World Suicide Prevention Day draws near (Sept. 10), I would like to share this: Suicide can be prevented. We know there are people at risk in our health district and the coronavirus pandemic may be increasing the risk.
Fortunately, there are effective ways to make a difference in their lives.
First: What do we know about this issue in our four-county region?
Our communities in the South Heartland Health District identified mental health as a priority in the most recent community needs assessment, so addressing access to mental health services is included as a goal in our Community Health Improvement Plan.
Since then, a small group of partners has been working to address this goal, backed by a one year planning grant to SHDHD from the Health Resources and Services Administration.
South Heartland’s partners are Brodstone Memorial Hospital in Superior, Quality Health Care Clinic in Sutton, South Central Behavioral Services, and Mary Lanning Healthcare/Lanning Center/Mary Lanning Clinics.
Over the past year, we conducted behavioral health needs assessment and learned more about local mental health needs. A few key statistics:
- Most significantly, more than 10% of South Heartland High school students reported a suicide attempt (13% in 2016, 11.4% in 2018) compared to 8% for the rest of the state. (Source: YRBS, 2016, 2018)
- Nearly 20% of adults in the South Heartland area reported that they have ever been told that they have depression by a health professional. (Source: BRFSS, 2011-2018)
- 21% of 10th-graders and 23% of 12th-graders in the South Heartland area reported that they would not go to anyone if they were feeling depressed or suicidal. (Source: NRPFSS, 2016)
Second: How has the coronavirus pandemic affected mental health issues?
On a national scale, the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated some of the underlying mental health concerns. A new report, out mid-August in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR, 2020;69:1049-1057), discusses mental health, substance use and suicidal ideation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This report identifies that COVID-19 illness and death, as well as some of the actions being taken to reduce the spread and the impact of the disease in communities, may contribute to mental health challenges.
What were the findings of this national study? The study found that 41% adults who responded to the survey, which was conducted in late June 2020, reported at least one mental health or behavioral health condition related to the pandemic.
Individuals reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorders, they reported starting or increasing substance use to cope with stress or emotions, and nearly 11% reported having seriously considered suicide in the past 30 days.
These conditions were more frequent in younger adults, racial and ethnic minorities, essential workers, and unpaid adult caregivers.
The study concluded that there is a need for more community-level prevention efforts to help address these challenges to reach those most at risk.
Third: What are we doing locally?
With respect to suicide, South Heartland is offering and coordinating a suicide prevention training called Q.P.R. (Question. Persuade. Refer.). This training is for lay people and professionals.
It is a short training (about 1.5 hours) and it provides skills to help identify and respond to anyone who is exhibiting suicide warning signs and, more generally, anyone experiencing emotional distress.
What is Q.P.R.? Q.P.R. training teaches 3 important skills. Participants will learn how to
- Question … a person about suicide
- Persuade … someone to get help and,
- Refer … someone to the appropriate resource
The Q.P.R. training helps create the following links:
- Early recognition of suicide warning signs/distress signals
- Early application of Q.P.R.
- Early intervention, e.g., professional screening and assessment
- Early access to competent care providers
You may ask yourself “Why should I get involved in other’s lives … won’t suicidal people reach out on their own?” The answer from professionals is NO, they won’t. According to the Q.P.R. Institute guidebook, evidence shows that most suicidal people:
- Tend not to self-refer
- Tend to resist treatment
- Often use drugs and/or alcohol as psychological pain medication o Hide their level of despair
- Go undetected
- Go untreated
Fourth: How can you help?
We encourage you to learn the Q.P.R skills so you can “Ask a question, save a life.”
Do you belong to a church, school or civic organization?
Are you a business that employs or serves at-risk individuals? Are you a healthcare or behavioral health provider whose practice serves at-risk individuals, including any who may be more affected by the pandemic situation?
Does your organization serve veterans and their families? If you answer yes to any of these questions, consider arranging for QPR training with your group or practice. We can make a difference in our communities.
For more information or arrange for a training for your organization, call South Heartland District Health Department (1-877-238-7595) or check out our website at southheartlandhealth.org. Staff member Liz Chamberlain can help arrange training for your organization.
