Our fall and winter holidays are just around the corner — times when we traditionally gather with family and friends to celebrate the various reasons for the seasons! What event variations and activity adjustments could you make to keep yourself, your loved ones, your colleagues and your community safe during COVID-19? Here are a few tips and considerations to help us plan for our traditions in this “non-traditional” time.
Tip #1. Consider your risk. Are you, your family members or any potential guests at higher risk for severe illness? People who are at increased risk for severe illness are older adults and people with certain medical conditions. Risk increases with age and people 85 years and older are at highest risk. If you are pregnant, if you have cancer, lung disease, heart conditions, diabetes, or other medical conditions, your risk increases. If you are higher risk for severe illness, choose low-risk holiday activities.
Tip #2. Plan a safe gathering for your guests. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides these tips for hosting a holiday gathering:
- Host outdoor activities rather than indoor activities as much as possible. If hosting an outdoor event isn’t possible, and you choose to host an indoor event, avoid crowded, poorly ventilated, or fully enclosed indoor spaces.
- Increase ventilation by opening windows and doors to the extent that is safe and feasible based on the weather.
- Host activities with only people from your local area as much as possible.
- Limit numbers of attendees as much as possible.
- Provide updated information to your guests about any COVID-19 safety guidelines and steps in place to prevent the spread of the virus.
- Provide or encourage attendees to bring supplies to help you and others stay healthy. For example, extra masks (do not share or swap with others), hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol, and tissues.
- If you are planning in-person holiday gatherings with people outside of your household, consider asking all guests to strictly avoid contact with people outside of their households for 14 days before the gathering.
Tip #3. Reduce your risk of exposure. Limit virus-spreading activities and use distance, masks and disinfecting to reduce exposures. The CDC provides these tips for reducing your exposure:
- Maintain a distance of at least 6 feet or more from people you don’t live with. Be particularly mindful in areas where it may harder to keep this distance, such as restrooms and eating areas.
- Avoid using restroom facilities at high traffic times, such as at the end of a public event.
- Avoid busy eating areas, such as restaurants during high volume mealtimes, if you plan to eat out at a restaurant.
- Minimize gestures that promote close contact. For example, do not shake hands, bump elbows, or give hugs. Instead wave and verbally greet others.
- Wear a mask at all times when around people who don’t live in your household to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
- Avoid singing, chanting or shouting, especially when not wearing a mask and within 6 feet of others.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water aren’t readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
Tip #4. Be creative and choose lower risk alternatives. The CDC provides these tips for lower risk activities:
- Having a small dinner with only people who live in your household
- Preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and delivering them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others
- Having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family
- Watching sports events, parades and movies from home
- Shopping online rather than in person on the day after Thanksgiving or the next Monday (Note for South Heartland District: Let’s support our local communities: avoid crowds, but consider supporting local businesses by buying gifts and gift cards online or by phone, and by making arrangements for delivery or curb-side pickup)
Tip #5 Avoid the Three Cs. Avoid the three Cs at work, at school, at small and large gatherings, and everywhere you go. Here’s what you can do to stay safe and stop the spread:
- Avoid Crowded Places. Avoid gathering in groups where you cannot maintain 6-feet distance from others.
- Avoid Close Contact. Wear a mask or maintain 6-feet distance when you are with people you don’t live with.
- Avoid Confined Spaces. Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.
Let’s start some new traditions this year! What will you change?
Michele Bever, PhD, MPH, is the executive director for the South Heartland District Health Department, serving Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties in Nebraska. She may be reached at 1-877-238-7595, or 402-462-6211.
