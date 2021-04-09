Many people who know Karen Valdes don’t realize she came to the United States from Guatemala when she was 6 years old as a native Spanish speaker who didn’t know any English.
The school she attended in Harrisburg didn’t have an English learning program, so she joined a kindergarten classroom and was immersed in the language.
She soon realized she wanted to be just like her kindergarten teacher, Karin Jones.
“I just remember vividly that she just was an amazing teacher and made me feel cared for and made me feel like I was so smart even though I knew I was struggling,” Valdes said. “I remember going home and telling my mom, ‘I don’t know what it takes to be a teacher, but I want to be just like Mrs. Jones.’ Just because she impacted my life so much.”
Valdes, who is a seventh-grade reading teacher at Hastings Middle School, recently was named the Hastings Public Schools Young Educator of the Year.
Valdes, as well as Educator of the Year Jade Bartunek, who is a kindergarten teacher at Watson Elementary, were introduced during the HPS Foundation Virtual Festival on March 31, a fundraiser produced by the Hastings Public Schools Foundation for the benefit of the school system.
The Young Educator of the Year award is reserved for teachers who have been with the district seven years or less.
Although Valdes is in her 20th year of teaching, she has only taught in Hastings for five years. She came to the district from Scottsbluff.
“I wanted to impact students in the way she impacted my life,” Valdes said of Jones. “Now here I am, teaching reading to middle school students, and showing them that there is so much power in being educated. I am able to share my love of learning with my students and show them that getting an education is something we should not take for granted.”
Valdes said her parents sacrificed a lot so she could get an education and credits them with instilling in her a love for learning.
“Living in the United States has provided me with a million opportunities that I would not have had in Guatemala,” she said. “My biggest accomplishment has been to get an education. It has not been an easy road, but it has been so worth it. I am the first person in my family to graduate from high school and college, and in a year I will graduate from Chadron State College with my master’s degree.”
Jones texted Valdes to congratulate her after Valdes won the Young Educator of the Year award.
“It’s amazing to be able to tell her that she was my inspiration — that’s she’s the reason I became a teacher,” Valdes said. “My sister is also an educator. I think we see the value of education — that it can change your life. I think that’s why I wanted to become a teacher, because I think there’s so much power in becoming educated. I knew that being a teacher I would be able to make a difference, just like Mrs. Jones made a difference in my life.”
It meant a lot to Valdes to be chosen for the honor because there are so many other educators that are worthy of that award, as well.
“I was definitely humbled,” she said. “I feel that I just do my job and I want to honor God in all that I do, so it’s not about recognition. For me, I feel like I just do what I need to do. I’m definitely surprised I was nominated because as a teacher you don’t do it for the money or the accolades. You do it because you love students. I absolutely love teaching, and I love pouring into my kids. Teaching has always been a dream of mine, so to do that is enough. To be recognized and to be nominated, I was just really surprised because it’s not something teachers expect.”
Hastings Middle School Principal Shelli Pfeifer said in a previous Tribune interview that not only does Valdes care about her students, but she makes HMS a better place to work for her fellow faculty and staff members through all the thoughtful and creative ways she expresses care and encouragement to others, often through behind-the-scenes efforts.
“I definitely think, as educators, it’s important for us to have a huge support system that when we come to work we feel 100% supported,” Valdes said. “For me, I want to be able to create a culture amongst my co-workers where they feel supported and encouraged and they become like a second family to me. For me personally, I like to be able to celebrate them and recognize them. Oftentimes with teaching, it can wear on you — the daily grind of the teaching. Just being able to see the positive and celebrate the good things at school, I think is really important. For me, I feel like anything I can do in my part of the world to be a shining light I’m going to try to do. There’s so much power in encouragement, making people feel like they are part of something big. For me, I feel like being part of the school committee is really important.”
For instance, she nominated fellow middle school teacher Diane Biere for Staples’ #ThankATeacher contest. Biere, who is a seventh-grade English teacher, was one of 20 teachers, out of thousands nominated, to be selected for the honor.
“I am honored to know Karen not only as a co-worker, but also a friend,” Biere wrote in an email about Valdes. “She pours her heart and soul into everything she does, and it shows up in some of the kindest ways. Karen definitely creates a family-like atmosphere with her co-worker friends.”
Biere said Valdes was the driving and organizing force behind honoring middle school staff during their birthdays while the school was closed due to the pandemic.
“We were isolated, scared, and desperately needed to see some friendly faces and have some co-worker time together,” Biere wrote. “She would ask for assistance to honor staff at their homes in a socially distanced manner. We would gather some birthday goodies, drive to the staff member’s home, and deliver some joy and friendliness. The honors did wonders to lift the recipient’s as well as the deliverers’ spirits. I am certain tears of joy were shed. As a recipient of one of these birthday honors, it warmed my heart to know my HMS family cared, especially during the lockdown times.”
Valdes also started a middle school group page on Facebook where staff can make announcements.
She writes notes of thanks, delivers small yet thoughtful gifts from time to time, and speaks uplifting words to her co-worker friends.
“It is an absolute joy to spend time together with her,” Biere said. “Her award is truly well deserved.”
Valdes initially thought she wanted to be an elementary teacher.
She realized after student teaching she actually loved the older grade levels.
“Once I started teaching middle school, I absolutely fell in love with that age group,” she said. “There is just something about teaching kids that are trying to be independent but are still dependent. I love seeing them grow and be able to start thinking critically and making decisions early on about what their value systems are.”
She likes being part of their lives because everyone has a story and everyone has a voice.
“I just want to make sure students come to school knowing that their story matters and that their voice matters,” she said. “Whether it’s sharing that they got a new pet, or that they caught a fish over the weekend, or that they have a new baby over the weekend, we want them to be able to share their story with me. I feel like a lot of times kids feel like they are not being heard.”
Young people often are told they are the future, but Valdes thinks, “Why wait?”
“Really, they are the leaders today,” she said. “I want to show them that even as middle schoolers they can be making a difference right now where they are at.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.