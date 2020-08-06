HANSEN — Proudly displayed in Justin Osborne’s Hastings office is a helmet used by his grandfather, Charles Osborne, during World War II.
Painted on the helmet is a virtual history of his grandfather’s service, including insignias of each military unit for which Charles served, courtesy of the artistic skills of 87-year-old Ken Hegwood of Hansen.
Looking at the added designs, Justin can recount his grandfather’s service. And by sharing the stories with his own children, Justin says, the heirloom will hold more meaning to them as they get older and hopefully pass the helmet down to kids of their own.
“Before Ken touched it, it was just a helmet,” Osborne said. “Now, you can visualize on there a lot of the people who were affected by his service. He (Hegwood) goes into so much detail.”
But another relic from his grandfather’s military service didn’t fare so well.
Charles Osborne also brought back the helmet of a Nazi soldier when he came back home after the war. Sometime during the last 20-30 years, his son, Jack Osborne, sold the Nazi helmet to his friend, Hegwood.
Hegwood added the helmet to a treasure trove of historical artifacts that he had collected over the years at his workshop in Hansen.
He collected thousands of helmets, mostly doughboys. He had a wall displaying a row of doughboy helmets representing the 49 U.S. Army divisions and one U.S. Marine unit that served in World War I. He had dress helmets with spikes on the top from a variety of nations, including in the United States from 1872-94. He also had helmets made for children in the 1920s with pictures of Popeye or Betty Boop.
In addition to helmets, medals, patches, pins, toys, books and more lined the walls and shelves of his workshop. He also had photos of Hansen around the turn of the century.
Sadly, most of that collection was lost June 30 when a fire destroyed the shop and much of its contents.
Hegwood was soldering in the workshop when an ember sparked a fire. He tried to put the fire out himself, but was unsuccessful and burned himself in the process.
The Trumbull Fire Department and Hastings Rural Fire Department were dispatched to the fire and found the building fully engulfed in flames and threatening to spread to Hegwood’s adjacent home. Firefighters stopped the fire from spreading to Hegwood’s home, but the workshop — and most of its contents — was a total loss.
For Hegwood, it wasn’t about the monetary loss associated with the fire. He is sorrowed by the pieces of history that are gone forever.
He used the artifacts as inspiration as he painted helmets, uniforms and more for military veterans and their families.
Sifting through the debris, Hegwood was able to salvage a few items, including the charred remains of the Nazi helmet he had purchased from Jack Osborne. Now, he wishes he had given it to Justin sooner.
“I keep thinking about the history that was in there,” Hegwood said. “I think about groups of things I wished I’d given away quicker.”
Hegwood’s fascination with the military has lasted most of his life. He found his first helmet of his collection at age 6, a doughboy from World War I, while rummaging around the local dump in Knoxville, Iowa.
Living though World War II, he couldn’t wait to sign up. His first visit to the recruiting office was in 1945 at age 13, but he was promptly sent away.
Three years later, Hegwood lied about his age and used an altered birth certificate to enlist in the National Guard just days after turning 16. He served six years in the Guard in two, three-year enlistments.
By the time he received his draft letter for the Korean War, he had already served the requisite time.
Not only does Hegwood collect helmets, but he also started painting them as a teen in 1948.
In what was known as trench art, some soldiers would paint on their helmets during downtime during the first and second world wars. Authorized decorations included a division and unit insignia, but other unauthorized designs were sometimes painted.
Hegwood received requests, mostly from veterans, to paint a division symbol or other art on a keepsake helmet. He estimated he painted 900 to 1,000 in the 50 years between the time he started and 1998 when the movie “Saving Private Ryan” was released.
He said the movie invoked patriotism in the country and old, forgotten memorabilia was brought back out and dusted off. After the movie was released, he guesses he painted at least another 3,000 helmets.
Oftentimes he would paint a division insignia on a helmet, but he has also done other designs. He paints on a variety of materials, including military jackets and place-holders of patches for collectors, as well.
Hegwood is humble when talking about himself, instead offering a wealth of information about a wide range of military topics.
He says his painting hobby picked up as he got older and had more time on his hands.
“At my age, that’s what kept me going,” he said. “I had something to do and I enjoyed it. You gotta have a hobby to give you an incentive when you get older.”
Keeping that hobby going is the reason some in the community have rallied around Hegwood to raise money for a new workshop.
Steve Gerritsen of Hastings has known Hegwood since 14 and considers him an adopted father.
Gerritsen said Hegwood served as a mentor for himself and many others. His knowledge of military history is unmatched and he is always willing to share that information with others.
“He’s always willing to teach people,” he said. “He’s been such a great patriot and such a great man for this nation. The only thing he’s wanted to do is serve his country.”
In addition to helping Hegwood clean up the aftermath of the fire, Gerritsen set up a Gofundme page titled Saving Private Hegwood. They are looking to raise $40,000 to fund the project.
“We want him back painting,” Gerritsen said. “He’s done so much for me and all his fellow veterans. I just want to help a person who’s been a big part of my life.”
Osborne said he knows firsthand of Hegwood’s talent and encourages people to help if possible so that he can keep it up.
“He’s very generous and an amazing talent,” he said. “He’s a historian and artist who applies his amazing knowledge of military history with his art.”
In addition to the Gofundme page, the Hastings American Legion Post 11 has agreed to accept donations on behalf of Hegwood, which can provide a tax benefit for donors. Donations can be mailed to Hastings American Legion Post 11, P.O. Box 235, or the group’s physical address at 916 E. South St.
“Hopefully, he can continue to do these awesome things for people for years to come,” Osborne said. “He brings the history alive through his art skill.”
