MINDEN — The Minden boys basketball team has been waiting for a night when it was able to put the pieces together and play a well-rounded game. That performance was put on display Thursday against Class D-1 No. 10 Elm Creek.
Twice the Whippets needed game-saving shots and twice Carter Harsin came through in the clutch to keep Minden alive with buzzer-beaters in the fourth quarter and the first overtime. But the Buffaloes were able to overcome Harsin’s late-game heroics and leave Minden with a 71-64 double overtime victory.
“We finally played for each other, with each other, and we’ve been preaching that all year,” said Minden head basketball coach Carter Pratt. “Elm Creek is a really good team; they have some really good players. We executed our scout, we made some plays late in the clock to extend the game — as a coach, that’s what you look for and ask for.”
The Whippets maintained a narrow margin for much of the game, but Elm Creek gained control late in the fourth quarter. The Buffaloes held a 51-49 lead in the final possession, and Minden was able to tie the game and force overtime when Harsin took the inbounds pass, dribbled once and then put up a shot attempt as he was fading away. The ball rimmed out of the hoop, hit the backboard and fell back through the net, causing the Whippets and the Minden faithful to erupt with joy.
The chance of Minden forcing a second overtime was even more unlikely. The Whippets were down four points in the final 10 seconds of overtime. After Harsin made a pair of free throws, Pratt called a timeout with 6.4 seconds. On the ensuing play, Elm Creek’s pass was deflected and ended up in Harsin’s hands.
Harsin then drove to the basket and made a tough layup, again as time expired. The play gave him 23 points on the night, and — more importantly — kept the Whippets alive at 61-61.
“(Harsin’s) been great all year,” the Whippets coach said. “He played a little for us last year as a freshman; obviously a much bigger role as a sophomore. He’s never scared of the moment. Harsin’s a great kid... His work ethic is going to make him a great player.”
Unfortunately for Minden, Elm Creek’s Troy Brumels proved to be too much for the Whippets, as he scored on the first three Buffalo possessions to help clinch the seven-point victory.
“I saw five guys look each other in the eye and say, ‘Let’s go do this,’ and then execute,” Pratt said. “We executed and gave ourselves another chance and picked each other up; that’s playing the game the right way.”
Brumels totaled a game-high 31 points, with 21 of those coming in the fourth quarter and overtime periods.
“Brumels is a really good player; he got to his right hand a lot,” Pratt said. “Our help was a little slow inside the paint.”
In the early stages of the game, namely the first quarter, Elm Creek was getting most of its points in transition when the Whippets were failing to get back on the defensive end. The lack of defensively responsibility led to 18 points for Elm Creek on 7-for-15 shooting.
But Minden turned the effort around and played better in transition the rest of the game.
“We said our misses can’t be their best offense,” Pratt said. “It took some halftime tweaks — sending some guys back automatically — they’re athletic and they’re good in the open floor.”
Harsin was the only Minden player to score in double figures, but the Whippets had nine players make it into the scoring column, with all but two scoring four or more points.
Thursday was perhaps Minden’s best outing of the year, during which they are 1-5. And though Pratt is not going to pretend that the loss to the Buffaloes was just as good as a win, he knows there are some positives to take from the game.
“You can still feel good — I told the kids I felt good about the prep work. We knew the scout, we knew the game plan, and we executed it. We were just a couple plays away from turning that into a W.”
Caden Bradley had nine points for Minden while Dylan Janda finished with eight. Ryan Johnson totaled six points while Seth Hausermann and Cooper Land each poured in five. Dawson Lockhorn chipped in with four, Ben Edgecombe had three, and Braiden Schroeder tallied one.
Girls game: Elm Creek 42, Minden 26
The defensive numbers for the Minden girls basketball team after Thursday’s battle with Elm Creek look great. The Whippets held the Buffaloes to just 14-for-31 (33.3%) shooting from the floor and forced 26 Elm Creek turnoverrs.
Nonetheless, the Minden offense was busy turning the ball over itself and missing too many shots as well, allowing Elm Creek to run away with a 42-26 win.
“Them extending their zone created a little bit of pressure for us, so when we were able to get some steals they were able to turn us back over and we weren’t able to get good shots off a lot of those possessions.,” said Minden assistant coach Aaron Martin.
The Whippets turned the ball over 21 times and made just eight of their 10 field goals. Sarah Hulquist led the Whippets with 10 points, while Bailee Schurmann (seven), Abby Rehtus (six) and Rozie Nelson (three) were the only ones to score.
“We’ve turned the ball over quite a bit. And in their zone I thought we tried to force it inside on drives instead of settling for open jumpers and being a little more patient,” Martin said.
Minden did have an impressive night rebounding. The Whippets pulled down 35 boards. Sloan Beck led Minden with 11 rebounds. Elm Creek totaled 38 rebounds, nine of which came from Lani Meier.
