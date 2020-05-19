Editor’s note: This story originally appeared in the Ocr. 26, 1996, edition of the Hastings Tribune. If you have an idea of a memorable sports story that previously ran in the Tribune, contact sports@hastingstribune.com and it may make it in a future edition.
KEARNEY — Minden’s Kelly Throener entered Friday’s Class C girls state cross country race at Kearney Country Club happy just to be competing.
The freshman ended up going home with a medal.
Throener ran her best race of the season as she finished seventh with a time of 16:53.
“I never dreamed I would earn a medal today,” she said. “I was just looking to gain some experience. I’m very surprised.”
Throener, who said she’s medaled in every meet this season except one, maintained a swift pace throughout the race. She used a kick at the end to maintain her position.
“This was my first state meet, so I was a little nervous,” she said. “But that didn’t really affect how I ran. I felt pretty good.”
Throener said she’s going to set her goals higher next season.
“This race gives me a lot of confidence,” she said. “But I’m not going to let up. I want to place higher next year.”
Minden ended eighth with 113 points. Wayne won with 55.
Amy Alderman added a 33rd-place effort in 17:52 for the Whippets. Rachel Lux was 40th in 18:08, while Mary Jorgensen finished 61st in 18:59.
Trisha Sinsel was 77th in 20:03.
For the boys, Dana Rider placed 34th in 18:28 to lead Minden.
The Whippets finished 11th with 146 points. Elkhorn Mount Michael won with 35.
Other Minden runners were John Donley (37th, 18:30); Chad Classen (63rd, 19:09); Derrick Hermanson (64th, 19:13); David Liakos (76th, 19:58); and Doug Trent (78th, 20:19).
In Class D, Hebron’s Brady Hacker ended fifth in 17:41. He qualified for state as an individual after finishing sixth at the Class D, District 1 meet in Malcolm.
In the girls’ race, Lawrence’s Jessica Hoeltin captured 13th place in 17:35. Hoeltin qualified after placing ninth at the Class D, District 3 meet at Meadowlark Hills Golf Course.
Hebron’s Rebecca Bargen garnered 21st place in 17:56. Bargen advanced to state after placing sixth at the district meet in Malcolm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.