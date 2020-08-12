MINDEN — The Minden cross country teams are hunting for championships this season.
The boys won their conference meet in 2019 while the girls placed second.
Both teams have a rare depth of experienced runners and many are still so young.
“They fully expect to compete for championships this fall," head coach Shawn Wheelock said. “We want to be contenders for the Southwest Conference and district championships, and be competitive at the state meet.”
Minden’s boys are led by a quintet of junior harriers, including three who were all-conference.
Konner Verbeck was the lone state qualifier last season while Charlie Hurt and Cooper Land were both all-SWC. Conner Carpenter and Zack Froid round out the junior class. Sophomore Alex Brais if also a varsity returner.
“We return a strong junior class that have had a great summer of training and high expectations,” Wheelock said.
Wheelock noted Brais, sophomore Kole Nielsen, and freshman Landon Mellman will give the Whippets strong depth after strong summers. Blake Pracht and Kevan Aranda are also out this fall.
The girls squad sports five returners, which include one state qualifier and one state medalist — both of which were all-SWC.
Sophomore Jessie Hurt finished in 10th place at last year’s state meet. Abby Rehtus ran in the state race.
Alaina Suchland, Catrin Gramme, and Brenna Bules were varsity runners last year. Also on the team are senior Riley Saunders, junior Kate Althouse, sophomores Alejandra Iniguez and Priscilla Madriz, and freshmen Marah Dornhoff and Lindsey Rehtus, making a total of 11 harriers.
“We expect at least that many out this fall,” Wheelock said of the number of runners. “This should be a pretty competitive team and a group that will get along well and care about each other. I am really excited about this group. They are very coachable and will work hard to accomplish their goals.”
2020 schedule
August
29, 7-mile marathon
September
5, Minden invite; 10, at Milford invite; 12, at Broken Bow invite; 15, Minden XC classic; 17, at Central City invite; 22, at Malcolm invite; 28, UNK invite
October
1, at Gothenburg invite; 8, at SWC meet (Gothenburg); 15, at district meet TBA; 23, at state meet
