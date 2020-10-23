KEARNEY — A month ago, Jessie Hurt was disappointed in herself following her 12th-place finish at the UNK invite.
The Minden sophomore felt like she ran herself out of gas too soon in a race she could have won, or certainly placed higher in.
On Friday, Hurt didn’t allow the excitement surrounding the state cross country meet get into her head.
Hurt ran her race, paced herself, and finished fourth in a time of 19:49.7.
The placement is a six-place improvement from a year ago when she was 10th as a freshman.
“I’m very happy with fourth place,” she said. “I hope top five, and that’s what I got.”
Hurt, who won her district race last week, said her coach Shawn Wheelock reminded her to conserve her energy at the start, which helped her finish strong.
Down the final stretch, Hurt and Boone Central’s Jordan Soto-Stopak were step for step.
Right up to the finish line, Hurt was pushing Soto-Stopak, who ultimately burst across for third place (19:49.6). The pair were separated by 1/10th of a second.
“It was painful,” Hurt said of her jostling with Soto-Stopak. “I thought I got her and then that last there seconds she just took off and I couldn’t catch her.”
Pierce’s Alexus Sindelar won the race in 19:18.1. Ogallala’s Lindee Henning was second (19:28.6).
Hurt claimed on prior race in middle school matched the conditions Friday at Kearney Country Club, where temperatures were in the 30s. She wore only knit gloves aside from her purple cross country kit.
“Coach never likes it when we wear our long sleeves and stuff,” she said with a laugh.
Hurt said she established herself around the mile mark.
“I was 12th going up the stretch to the mile. Going past the mile, I passed six girls I think, and that big hill over there, that’s where I got to fourth place kind of,” she said.
“She’s one of the best girls out there,” Wheelock said. “She had some ups and downs this year, but I’m really proud of her.”
Lindsey Rehtus was 32nd for the Whippets with a time of 21:18.1.
The Whippets were 10th as a team.
“It was a good day for the Whippets,” Wheelock said.
Adams Central’s Jenna Cecrle finished 23rd in her first season running. Cecrle’s time was 20:56.6.
“Just making it to state was really an honor,” she said.
Cecrle’s goal was to break 21 minutes.
“I never thought I’d be a runner and I just tried it this year and it’s going well. So I’ll keep practicing for next year.”
Class C girls
1, Boone Central 74; 2, Douglas County West 100;3, Lincoln Christian 101.
Individuals
1, Alexus Sindelar, Pierce, 19:18.1; 2, Lindee Henning, Egal, 19:28.6; 3, Jordan Soto-Stopak, BC, 19:49.6; 4, Jessie Hurt, Min, 19:49.7; 5, Danie Parriott, Con, 20:06.1;l 6, Sadye Daniell, LC, 20:11.0; 7, Alicia Weeder, BC, 20:15.2; 8, Abbie McGuire, Milf, 20:15.8; 9, Bria Bench, ForCal, 20:16.7; 10, Olivia Lawrence, Plat, 20:17.0; 11, Olivia Malousek, DCW, 20:17.5; 12, Talissa Tanquary, Sid, 20:18.2; 13, Izzy Clarke, Plat, 20:19.6; 14, Miah Hoppens, Ogal, 20:31.2; 15, Sydney Binder, Aub, 20:32.1
