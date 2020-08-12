MINDEN — The Whippet softball team is looking to bounce back from a winless season in 2019.
Minden averaged just one run per game last season and were shut out in 13 contests.
Good news, a majority of the roster returns to the diamond in 2020, including two of the team’s better hitters from a year ago: Hannah Merrill and Bailee Schurmann, who hit .323 and .256, respectively.
Merrill hit the team’s only home run and had two doubles. Schurmann led the Whippets with six RBI and two triples.
Just one senior departed in 2019, which leaves 11 players returning.
In the circle, some quality arms are back, as well.
Schurmann threw 46 2/3 innings last season with 37 strikeouts and Bria Rodgers hurled 22 1/3 innings with 25 strikeouts.
The Whippets will open the season on Aug. 20.
2020 schedule
August
20, at CCV; 22, at Blue Hill; 27, Blue Hill; 29, Holdrege invite
September
1, Kearney Catholic triangular; 3, Adams Central triangular; 5, at Southern Valley/Alma; 8, Central City; 12, Cozad invite; 17, Blue Hill; 22, St. Cecilia triangular; 24, at Kearney Catholic; 26, Central City invite; 28, Minden triangular; 29, McCook
October
1, Kearney Catholic; 5, at Ord
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.