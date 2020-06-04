MINDEN — The Minden Public Swimming Pool is among the city facilities that will be reopening, though with safety precautions to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
The Minden City Council voted Monday to approve reopening the pool, city hall, library and city park restrooms. The council also approved plans to resume sporting activities on city fields and residential drop-off recycling.
City Administrator Matthew Cederburg said the city will be following the guidelines set out in the state’s directed health measures, which include a 25-person gathering limit.
“We’re continuing to follow Gov. Pete Ricketts’ June 1 DHMs,” he said.
For the city pool, there are a number of safety precautions needed before it reopens. Cederburg said employees will hang a clear barrier at the front desk and put in markings to help patrons respect the 6-foot distance between family groups.
Visitors to the pool will sign up for 75-minute time slots online. City Clerk Abbey Jordan said a new link for the scheduling webpage will be posted each week on the city’s webpage as well as its Facebook page.
Between each time slot, pool users will exit in a separate area to avoid anything passing between groups and limiting interactions in bathrooms.
The pool will be disinfected twice a day without patrons inside, once before opening and another halfway through the day.
To encourage social distancing while within the pool area, there will be marks painted every 10 feet. The pool will be divided into quarters to provide distancing guidance within the water.
In other areas of the city, similar reopenings also will follow the DHMs laid out by the state.
The Jensen Memorial Library opened Wednesday with a set of procedures to conform to the DHMs. Some of the furniture was removed to maintain 6-foot distancing. The computer area will be limited to half the stations. Computer users will sign up for time slots online. Staff will be wearing masks when interacting closely with patrons.
Recycling drop-off will start on June 10. A recycling trailer will be dropped off on Wednesdays and then picked up on Friday, or earlier if full.
“We’re hoping that will alleviate the recycling load,” Cederburg said.
The city hall will open for business on June 15, after safety barriers are in place. The building will be disinfected daily, among other safety measures.
The public restrooms at city parks will be opened and disinfected daily.
The Minden Area Sports Commission will be starting activities later in the month. For baseball, players will be spread out in the dugouts and any overflow will be seated in the bleachers. Seating will be limited to participants. Family and other spectators will be able to watch from vehicles or provide other seating.
Participants’ parents will be required to sign a waiver acknowledging the risks involved in connection to the coronavirus pandemic.
Cederburg said the city council tabled a motion on a Fourth of July fireworks display until they have an action plan submitted for the event.
Overall, he said, the city is hoping to start returning to normal since the outbreak disrupted activities for Minden residents two months ago.
“The community is excited to bring some activities for children,” he said. “They’ve been out of school since March. We’re looking to bring some normalcy to our children’s lives again.”
