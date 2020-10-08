For much of the year, the Hastings volleyball team has had to battle two opponents on the volleyball court at the same time: the opposition and itself. Miscues have been the downfall for a Tiger squad that has shown flashes of solid play, only to get in its own way in critical moments.
HHS couldn’t overcome its own misfires in Thursday’s 25-17, 23-25, 25-22, 25-19 loss to Aurora, as the defeat in the final home game of the regular season dropped the Tigers to 13-15 on the year.
“It’s the same thing we’ve been talking about all year: We beat ourselves every time we lose a match,” said HHS head coach Dave Hepner. “We hit it out of bounds, we serve five out, we don’t cover, we just go totally braindead at times... We’re capable of beating teams like that — (Aurora) played well, they played smart — but we just lose our aggressiveness.
“They just have get out of their own way and they have to play hard. I can’t fault their heart and effort. I thought their effort was outstanding. I thought their emotion was involved... but really I think we just play not to lose. And when you play not to make mistakes, you make mistakes.”
Serving was a big issue for Hastings. Eleven service errors kept the Tigers from getting any sort of a run going. HHS had just one run of more than four consecutive points.
The Tigers took a while to settle into the first set. Hastings fell behind 13-4 before rattling off their best scoring stretch of the night, winning seven consecutive points to cut the lead to just two.
But Hastings committed four errors in the rest of the set, as it finished with nine in the frame. The Huskies won the final five points of the set, which ended on a net violation by the Tigers.
“We have a tendency, when we’re down three or four, to just try and get it all back in one swing or one serve. And you can see the muscles tighten up, and they’re not loose,” Hepner said. “Aurora’s a good team, they know how to play the game, and they’re really solid — I don’t want to take anything away from them. But I just felt like we didn’t do our job.”
The Tigers responded well in the second set. After scoring consecutive points only once in the opening set, Hastings tallied nine such instances in the second. HHS even faced a 19-17 deficit, but it rallied together to score six of the next eight points for a 23-21 advantage.
Aurora tied the match 23-apiece, but back-to-back blocks from Hayden Stephenson and Dacey Sealey helped the Tigers tie the match at one set apiece.
The third set was a heartbreaker for Hastings. After trailing 18-10, the home team battled back to pull within 20-19. The two teams traded points, but the Huskies took the match by three points on kills from Rachel Hunter and Kassidy Hudson.
The final set often seemed much like the first, with Hastings seemingly pressing too much and committing one error after another. HHS tallied nine hitting and service errors in the fourth frame — the same total as the first. Aurora won eight of the final 10 points to capture the match victory and improve to 14-10.
Sealey led the Tigers with 13 kills, while Katelyn Shaw added nine. Charli Coil totaled 33 assists.
The Huskies made it tough for the HHS hitters at the net, getting many touches on attacks and making it easier for the defense to transition into offense. Jaylee Schuster led Aurora with four blocks, while Kassidy Hudson had a team-high 12 kills.
Hastings will wrap up the regular season next Thursday with a road match at Norris, ranked third in Class B. Hepner knows his team has a challenge before it heads into the postseason, where it will compete in a subdistrict with Holdrege, Lexington and McCook.
“We still have a lot of goals in front of us. We have a very winnable subdistrict and we are set in a pretty good position to have a district final game,” Hepner said. “A lot left to play for. I think Norris will be a massive test to see how we can bounce back from this and face one of the best teams in the state. They’re one of the fastest teams in the state and they’re probably the best team we’ll face all year. It’ll be a fun test.”
Aurora (14-10).............25 23 25 25
Hastings (13-15)..........17 25 22 19
Aurora (kills-aces-blocks)
Jaylee Schuster 6-0-4, Cassidy Knust 0-2-0, Kassidy Hudson 12-3-0, Kasey Schuster 3-1-0, Raina Cattau 2-3-0, Emily Erickson 1-2-0, Rachel Hunter 9-0-1, Lexi Jones 6-0-0. Totals: 39-11-5
Assists — Cattau 18, K. Schuster 16, Knust 2, Jones 2.
Hastings (kills-aces-blocks)
Karsyn Cress 2-1-2, Alyana Stephenson 0-0-0, Dacey Sealey 13-1-1, Charli Coil 1-2-2, Katelyn Shaw 9-0-0, Hayden Stephenson 6-0-1, Carley Norlen 0-2-0, Hannah Satterly 0-0-0, Maddie Hilgendorf 6-1-0. Totals: 37-7-6.
Assists — Coil 33
