In the last regular season game, the Hastings Tigers (10-10) had several missed chances against the Waverly Vikings (7-13). But HHS couldn’t capitalize and instead will head into subdistricts with a 39-35 loss.
“We had a couple opportunities to take control of the game and we couldn’t get it done offensively,” said Tiger head coach Greg Mays. “We let that zone bother us a couple different ways and made us tentative. I probably tried to draw some things up we haven’t practiced and that probably made us even more tentative and you only end up with 35 points.”
The Tigers had a strong first quarter scoring 12 quick points, but the offense scored just 23 points in the remaining three periods.
Junior Maddi Hilgendorf scored in the first two possessions for the Tigers giving them an early 4-0 lead. The Tigers got a pair of treys from juniors KK Laux and McKinsey Long giving them a 12-4 lead. The Vikings put together a 5-0 run to end the quarter trailing the Tigers 12-9.
Long nailed another shot from beyond the arc as the Tigers extended their lead 15-9 in the early go of the second quarter. Hastings held the Vikings to just four second quarter points as they took a 19-13 lead heading into halftime.
The Vikings started the second half on a 12-3 run to take a 25-22 lead. The Tigers scored six unanswered points, getting baskets from Long, Laux and Hilgendorf to regain the lead with one quarter left to play.
Down 28-25 the Vikings scored the first points of the final quarter on a basket by senior Macy Persinger to make it a one point game. Hilgendorf finished an old fashioned three-point plan to give the Tigers a 33-29 advantage. The Vikings went on a six-point run to take a narrow two-point lead with just over three minutes left in the game. Hilgendorf dropped another bucket for the Tigers to tie the score at 35-apiece, but Vikings sophomore Paige Radenslaben scored the final four points of the game to Waverly the 39-35 victory over the Tigers.
“Defensively the most discouraging thing tonight was that they did the same thing to us a few times, and usually we adjust but we didn’t tonight and they took advantage,” said Mays. “We couldn’t get anything out of our transition game, but it’s that time of year when you have to make the adjustment to half court basketball and I haven’t done a very good job of getting us to do that.”
Radenslaben lead all scorers with 17 points for the Vikings.
Hilgendorf and Long both had 13 points for the Tigers.
Waverly.....9 4 12 14 — 39
Hastings.....12 7 9 7 — 35
Waverly (39)
Abbie Carter 2-5 0-2 4, Anna Clarke 2-4 0-0 5, Macy Persinger 1-3 2-2 4, Paige Radenslaben 5-12 6-7 17, Leah Rasmussen 2-3 0-1 4, Emilia Rourke 1-4 0-2 2, Maci Steckelberg 1-2 0-0 3.
Hastings (35)
Sophie Cerveny 0-0 0-0 0, Nyagour Duang 0-0 0-0 0, Maddi Hilgendorf 5-9 1-3 13, Lauren Hinrichs 0-3 0-0 0, Libby Landgren 0-3 0-0 0, KK Laux 3-8 0-0 7, McKensey Long 5-16 0-0 13, Dacey Sealey 1-4 0-0 2.
Three-point field goals: Waverly 3-12 (Clarke 1-1, Persinger 0-2, Radenslaben 1-5, Rourke 0-2, Steckelberhg 1-2). Hastings 4-20 (Hilgendorf 0-2, Laux 1-5, Long 3-11, Sealey 0-2).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.