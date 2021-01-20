Missing juvenile
Authorities are searching for a juvenile who has been missing since Jan. 13.
Savannah Brooke Ford, 17, of Hastings is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. She is a white female with red hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded jacket, gray sweat pants carrying a black and white Adidas backpack. Her hair may have changed color.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing juvenile should contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, 402-461-7181.
The juvenile’s name has been published with permission from the parents or guardian.
