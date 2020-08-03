So this is what the battle for the Clark Division is going to look like.
For much of the summer already, the third season of the Expedition League has been a shared back-and-forth between two teams, the Fremont Moo and Hastings Sodbusters.
The two-time championship contender and inaugural league champion Western Nebraska Pioneers (13-24) aren’t the team of yesteryear.
Thus, the Clark Division will be a race to the finish by the teams further east in the Cornhusker state.
At least for now, the Moo have the 1/2 game lead over the Sodbusters, following Monday’s 15-5 clobbering of Hastings at Duncan Field.
Fremont followed its 18-run, 17-hit performance in front of its home fans Sunday night with a 21-hit rout one day later.
After the walloping Hastings has suffered the past two games, which is in response to the Sodbusters taking three straight from Fremont Friday and Saturday, the focus is on starting anew on Tuesday.
“100%, that’s our focus,” Hastings head coach JM Kelly said. “They came out and barreled (our starter Jeremy Schneider) to start the game and we didn’t have an answer.”
The Moo, which boast the highest-scoring offense in the league and are first in extra-base hits, connected on plenty of Schneider’s pitches in the three innings he lasted.
Fremont’s first six hitters of the game all reached, five were on hits. Kanin Dodge and Jack Simonsen singled, Ronnie McBride doubled and Luke White’s tripled. Brock Reller’s RBI single made it 4-0 Moo after 14 pitches.
White, who racked up four hits, drilled back-to-back two-RBI triples in the first two innings and added a run-scoring single in the fourth. Reller and Simonsen were also 4-for-6 for the Fremont offense that has posted 38 hits and 33 runs in successive games.
“They hit a lot of them,” Kelly said of Fremont. “They swung it really well today.”
The Sodbuster coach called the Moo’s pair of offensive explosions “special,” with a negative connotation.
“I think their lineup is pretty good,” he said, “but when you’re throwing fastballs over the plate (in) 0-2 counts, there’s nothing really to threaten you as a hitter. That’s kind of what happened tonight. I think they never really felt uncomfortable at the plate because they knew they were going to get something to hit even with two strikes.”
In summation, Fremont knocked Schneider for 11 runs on 10 hits.
However, Christian Colmenares performed well in a mop-up role, covering five innings and cooling the Moo offense down to the tone of only four runs (two earned).
“Christian came out and did a great job. He did everything we needed him to do,” Kelly said. “Had that been a closer game, we’d have been in good shape with him on the mound.”
Kelly said part of the reason Colmenares was successful was earning swing-and-misses from the Moo with pitches moving away from the heart of the plate.
The Sodbusters chipped away with a pair of runs in consecutive innings — the fourth and fifth.
Grant Schmidt’s RBI double in the fourth chased home Ryan McDonald, who singled. Reece Anderson brought in Schmidt later in the frame with a base hit.
Three straight singles began the Sodbusters’ half of the fifth, which loaded the bases before McDonald grounded into a double play. However, a run scored on the tailor-made 6-4-3. Then, Mike Boeve scorched a grounder back up the box to add another run.
Efry Cervantes accounted for Hastings’ final tally, scoring from second on a fielder’s choice in the ninth.
The teams go at each other again Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. at Duncan Field.
“You’re one game away from being back in the (division) lead again,” said Kelly.
FRE (21-16)....420 502 010 — 15 21 1
HAS (20-16).....000 220 001 — 5 11 2
W — James Scurto. L — Jeremy Schneider.
2B — F, McBride, Reller. H, Schmidt.
3B — F, White 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.