With concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, still at top of mind for many south central Nebraska residents, Adams County Clerk Ramona Thomas knows local precinct polling stations will look and feel a little different from usual on May 12, the upcoming primary election day.
One key difference is likely to be the number of voters turning out to do their civic duty that day. Because of COVID-19, the state of Nebraska is putting extra emphasis this year on early voting, and Thomas is strongly encouraging Adams County residents to choose that option.
All active registered voters in the county should have received a notification of the early voting option via U.S. mail from Thomas, who doubles as the Adams County election commissioner.
May 1 is the deadline to request an early voting ballot. The signed application forms may be mailed to the Clerk’s Office; placed in the drop box at the south entrance to the Adams County Courthouse off Fourth Street; scanned and emailed to the Clerk’s Office at earlyvote@adamscounty.org; or faxed to 402-461-7185.
Those voters needing a fresh copy of the application form may download it and print it off themselves. The form is available on the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office website at https://sos.nebraska.gov/sites/sos.nebraska.gov/files/doc/elections/earlyvote_app_fill.pdf
To be counted, the ballots must be returned in the provided envelopes, which have been filled out and signed, and at the courthouse by the time polls close at 8 p.m. on May 12. The ballots may be returned by U.S. mail or through the drop box at the courthouse.
For all other voters, who will be going to their local precinct polling location on May 12 as usual, the basics of voting will remain the same. Poll hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and voters will sign in to receive the ballot corresponding to their political affiliation, which also will include nonpartisan races and questions.
Thomas said that with the large number of ballots that have been going out by mail, she knows the number of voters who turn out on May 12 will be unimpressive, but that’s OK, especially under the current public health circumstances.
“We are expecting low turnout at the polling locations,” she said.
At the same time, however, a reduced number of polling workers at each precinct location and a loss of experience among their ranks may mean that, at rush times like first thing in the morning or over the lunch hour, voters in some places may have to wait in line a bit even though overall in-person voting numbers are down.
Because many of the usual election workers are senior citizens and therefore most vulnerable to serious illness with coronavirus infection, the county is filling in this year with younger people who stepped up to fill the need, Thomas said.
The Adams County Board of Supervisors also passed a resolution recently giving formal support for the use of all available county employees from the various departments as election workers on Election Day.
Thomas said that with the staffing contingencies this year, voters are likely to see fewer workers than usual at their polling location.
“We like to be staffed at five,” she said. “By statute we have to have a minimum of three.”
The county will be taking steps to safeguard public health at the polling locations, providing the workers with gloves and masks and disinfectant wipes. Marks on the floor will indicate how far apart voters should be to maintain proper social distancing.
Thomas is staying neutral on the issue of whether voters should wear masks at the polling locations, but said they aren't required to do so.
“People need to use their own judgment,” she said.
Voters do need to be aware of some changes in the location of polling places this year, Thomas said.
Because of COVID-19 issues, the polling location for Hastings Precinct 1C has been moved for this election from the campus of Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village to the north end of the Activities Building on the Adams County Fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore Ave. Also, the polling location for Blaine Precinct at Central Community College-Hastings has been moved into the campus gymnasium to allow for more effective social distancing.
Four other polling places also have been moved this year for reasons unrelated to COVID-19.
The Precinct 1B polling place previously located at the former Golden Friendship Center building on South Bellevue Avenue now also will be at the north end of the Activities Building on the fairgrounds. That change is considered permanent, Thomas said.
The polling place for Hastings Precinct 3B, traditionally at the old YWCA of Adams County building on North St. Joseph Avenue and more recently at the Highland Park Fire Station, now will be in the First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Youth & Family Center, 918 W. Fourth St., on a permanent basis.
Voters in Precinct 3A, who already voted at First St. Paul’s Church, will continue to do so, but now also will be voting in the Youth & Family Center across the parking lot from the main church complex.
In Holstein, the polling place that was in the fire hall has been moved to St. Paul Lutheran Church because of facility issues, Thomas said.
Voters with questions about the upcoming election should call the Clerk’s Office at 402-461-7107.
