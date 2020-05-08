Hastings Tribune
There’s no sugar-coating it: These are troubled times, worldwide and right here in Hastings.
The novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, not only has brought illness and several tragic deaths to our city, but also has led to major disruptions in our business sector, our workforce, and just the way we go about our day-to-day lives.
The trouble’s not over yet, and plenty of uncertainty about the future remains.
In the midst of it all, Hastings voters are being asked to weigh in on May 12 on a proposed bond issue for the Hastings Public School District — a bond issue that would finance a $6 million construction project to renovate and repurpose the Morton Elementary School building as a central preschool center plus administrative offices.
To many in the community, this might sound like a crazy time to be undertaking a new, seven-figure public project. No doubt, it’s unfortunate that this proposal coincides with difficulties related not only to COVID-19, but also to agricultural trade disputes and other economic headwinds.
On the other hand, these difficulties may be all the more reason for HPS district voters to give the bond proposal strong consideration at this time.
The Morton School building at 731 N. Baltimore Ave. was constructed in 1931, while the United States was mired in the Great Depression. The brick building and surrounding property have served the community faithfully ever since those days, sheltering many thousands of Hastings’ children as they learned the “three Rs” and so much more over nearly nine decades.
In 2016, the Hastings Public Schools closed Morton as an educational institution as part of a master plan to rejuvenate elementary facilities districtwide. It had been determined that, as of this time, the district’s elementary needs can be served on five campuses instead of six.
By closing Morton when it did, the HPS Board of Education freed up an aging but very serviceable building to serve as a temporary refuge site for the Alcott and then Longfellow school communities while their own buildings were being renovated and expanded to serve 21st century educational needs.
Now, those projects are finished, along with the others at Watson, Hawthorne and Lincoln schools, respectively.
HPS has been able to retain all those facilities and the property on which they stand; equip them for many years’ additional service; and preserve the system of neighborhood elementaries for grades kindergarten through five, which is cherished in Hastings.
Now, it’s time to decide what to do with Morton — a building clearly in need of renovation, but still strong and sound and, like Longfellow and Alcott, possessed of architectural character that provides today’s children with a link to the sacrifices made by their great- and great-great grandparents’ generation for the sake of education.
Preschool experiences are demonstrably important to the social and intellectual development of young children. Many voices in society already are calling for free, universal preschool four 4-year-olds.
At some point, Hastings may be forced to comply with a mandate for such from higher levels of government. At that point, more space than is currently available at HPS’ scattered preschool sites in elementary buildings obviously would be needed.
Even if the mandate doesn’t come anytime soon, however, HPS and the preschoolers it serves would gain a great advantage with a dedicated, central preschool facility where the teachers could work together more effectively and the rhythms of the whole operation were established specifically with them in mind.
Hastings’ children would benefit, and they would go on to kindergarten and beyond better prepared to learn more and do more in the challenging years to follow.
Under the HPS proposal, the second floor of the renovated Morton building would be used for district offices. This would eliminate the need for the building on West A Street, which serves the purpose but is not centrally located in the city, and would reduce by one the number of properties HPS is required to maintain on the public dime.
Six million dollars is a lot of money, but school officials say half of that amount would be covered by savings achieved through refinancing of existing school district debt, and that with low current interest rates the balance could be managed without HPS having to increase its property tax levy rate.
Those are critical factors to consider. Another is how welcome the additional economic activity related to another two-year construction project would be. Every contractor’s vehicle and piece of equipment parked around a school building during renovation represents one or more paychecks and livelihoods for individuals and families — the great majority of them local.
Yes, these are tough times. Hastings has seen tough times before (think back again to the Morton building’s early days), and has learned the value of both conservatism and public investment for navigating the rough waters.
The Morton proposal is both conservative— retaining and improving existing public infrastructure — and progressive — looking to the future needs of the community and its children.
Respectfully, we encourage voters to say YES to the Morton ballot question.
