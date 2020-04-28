Voters in the Hastings Public School District will decide whether to renovate the Morton Elementary building for use as a districtwide preschool and administrative office, but the structure itself is sound.
Trent Kelly, Hastings Public Schools’ director of technology and operations, said the $6 million spent on the project would be money well spent. Renovating Morton, at 731 N. Baltimore Ave., would ensure the building could continue to be used for decades to come.
“The building is not going to fall down,” he said. “What will fail in this building is the infrastructure: plumbing, domestic water, electrical. Those are the types of things that will fail, not the building envelope itself.”
In 2014, Hastings Public patrons approved a $21.5 million bond to remodel five of the six existing elementary buildings: Watson, Lincoln, Hawthorne, Alcott and Longfellow.
Morton was closed as an educational institution in 2016 as part of the master plan to rejuvenate and improve all HPS elementary facilities. Since then, the Morton campus has served as the temporary home to two other HPS elementary schools — Alcott and then Longfellow — while those schools’ buildings were renovated.
The Morton project would not be unlike the recent renovations of Alcott and Longfellow — elementary schools that are of a similar vintage, being around 90-100 years old.
The winning bid in 2017 for the Longfellow Elementary renovation, which was completed recently, was just under $5.9 million.
HPS maintenance staff and custodians are working hard at this time getting everything moved from Morton back into Longfellow.
Kelly said replacement of infrastructure would be the most expensive part of the project to renovate and repurpose Morton.
New windows and lighting would lead to energy efficiencies.
The windows would be returned to their original height.
“If you drive by Alcott, it would be very similar to what Alcott looks like,” he said.
The building’s basement, which has been subject to water coming in through a leaky ground-level ceiling, will be sealed. The boilers in the basement would be replaced with rooftop units.
Removing the boilers would open up the whole basement for storage.
“This definitely served its purpose; it can heat the building like this,” Kelly said, snapping his fingers, “but the boilers, they’re inefficient.”
If the levy-neutral bond question passes in the May primary election, design work on the project would begin almost immediately.
“If it passes May 12, I wouldn’t be surprised if by May 14 we wouldn’t try to set something up with the architects and the teachers,” Kelly said.
His hope is to put out the project to bid by July and allow a month to receive bids.
“Then I would think by August you would start on this project,” he said.
He expects the project would take about 18 months, finishing in advance of the 2022-23 academic year.
“You could probably do the whole project in a year, but I think you’d really be pushing the contractors,” Kelly said. “I just think you get a better job if you give them the appropriate time to finish things.”
In 2014, when the elementary facilities plan was being devised, the possibility of turning the Morton building into a preschool center was brought up as an option. Morton’s renovation was excluded from that original plan to reduce the cost of the 2014 bond resolution.
If Morton is repurposed as a preschool center now, the space for universal preschool would be available if that becomes a requirement.
The school district has had nine preschool classrooms of 3- and 4-year olds located in its various elementary schools. There are 255 students in the preschool program. An estimated 100 of those students are 4-year-olds.
Coat closets need to be removed for code compliance. Kelly said HPS preschool teachers have requested the coat closets be replaced with bathrooms shared between classrooms.
Last fall, the district refinanced existing bonds and saved about $2 million. HPS is doing another round of refinancing to save the district another $1 million.
“We’re excited about that because right there that’s $3 million of the $6 million,” HPS Superintendent Jeff Schneider said during an interview earlier in April.
The other $3 million could be financed through the district’s existing property tax levy.
“Because of the refinancing and because (interest) rates are so low we can handle this additional $3 million within our levy,” Schneider said.
In addition to housing a districtwide preschool, the Morton building would become the location of the district’s administrative offices. The offices would be on the building’s second floor, and accessibility would meet Americans With Disabilities Act requirements.
While the plans aren’t finalized, Kelly said, one option discussed is to transform second-floor classrooms along the north-south hallway into staff offices. Classrooms in the northwest corner would be transformed into a board room with capacity for 75-100 people.
“Overall, I don’t think we will lose anything by leaving our current location (1924 W. A St.),” Kelly said. “I believe it is a win-win for us to move to a building that is located within a school building. It will be much more efficient in using our resources.”
