Ninety years after opening its doors to educate elementary students on Hastings’ west side, the Morton School building is entering a renovation phase that will equip it as a center of learning for preschool-age children from throughout the city.
The brick building at 731 N. Baltimore Ave., which was built in 1930-31, officially became a construction site again on Jan. 15 when the Hastings Public School District turned it over to Carmichael Construction Co., general contractor for a $5.294 million renovation project, said Trent Kelly, director of technology and operations for Hastings Public Schools.
From now until the school district retakes possession of the building roughly 14 months from now, Carmichael will be in charge of the property and its security.
“Today was pretty much the turnover date,” Kelly said in an interview later on Jan. 15.
Target completion date for the project has been set for March 31, 2022. Starting in the months thereafter, the ground floor is to serve as a central preschool for the entire school district, allowing preschoolers and their teachers to move out of scattered-site classrooms in several HPS elementary buildings and converge on one campus where they can learn and work together in a facility specially outfitted for their needs.
The Morton building’s upstairs will be the new, more centrally located and more readily accessible location of the HPS district offices. The transformation will allow the district to sell its current office building at 1924 W. A St.
The Morton building opened in fall 1931 to replace a predecessor building a few blocks away. In those days, Baltimore Avenue was much closer to the west edge of Hastings than it is now. In 1912, the school, first known as West Ward Elementary, was renamed in memory of J. Sterling Morton, a Nebraska farmer, businessman and politician who went on to become U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and is famed as the founder of Arbor Day.
In May 2016, Morton School was suppressed as an educational institution as part of a master plan to rejuvenate and modernize the Hastings Public School District’s other five elementary facilities: Watson, Lincoln, Hawthorne, Alcott and Longfellow. That work was financed through a $21.5 million bond issue approved by district voters in 2014.
For the 2016-17 and 2017-18 academic years, the Morton campus served as a refuge site for students and teachers from Alcott Elementary while the Alcott building, 313 N. Cedar Ave., was renovated and expanded.
In summer 2018, after the Alcott project was finished, the Alcott community moved out just in time for Longfellow Elementary to move in for a similar two-year refuge stint. Longfellow teachers were able to move back to their own building at 828 N. Hastings Ave. in April 2020 after in-person learning was canceled for the balance of the semester due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
With the Morton building’s service as a refuge site nearing its end, HPS went to district voters at the May 2020 primary election and asked for a follow-on bond issue not to exceed $6 million to renovate and repurpose Morton.
While district officials initially were unsure what outcome to expect, given the economic hardship and uncertainty surrounding the ongoing pandemic, voters approved the bond issue by a margin of 62% to 38%.
Carmichael was awarded the contract for Morton at the November 2020 meeting of the Hastings Board of Education.
Previously, the firm served as general contractor for the Alcott and Lincoln projects, whereas Farris Construction of Hastings tackled the renovation and expansion projects at Watson and Longfellow. Central Contracting of Kearney took charge of work at Hawthorne.
A month or more of paperwork followed the Morton contract award last fall.
“All the contracts were kind of squared away in mid-December,” Kelly said.
Work began in earnest after the holidays.
“Now it’s pretty much full force,” he said.
Even after Morton School closed as such in May 2016, much of the furniture from the building remained in use by the Alcott and then Longfellow communities during their exile periods. Unused furniture and some other items from Morton days also remained in storage at the building.
When Longfellow moved out last spring, building administrators from across the district were invited to take a look at the furniture that was left behind and claim anything they could put to beneficial use.
Whatever remained after that process, along with potential memento items such as the old wooden classroom doors, chalkboards and frames, and the antique coat hooks from the coat closets, were put up for auction as surplus school property — for the first time, virtually.
“We put all of that stuff online,” Kelly said. “Actually, it went pretty well.”
The district even was able to sell off the four modular buildings that had been installed west of the building for extra classroom space. Those auxiliary structures now will be removed by the new owners.
Kelly said the district also took it upon itself to remove the playground equipment from Morton prior to the school becoming a construction zone, understanding from past projects that leaving the equipment in place would entice neighborhood children to be on the property during a time when doing so is unsafe.
While community members largely will be left to speculate as to what is going on inside the building in the months to come, based on what they can see from the street and which subcontractors’ vehicles are parked outside, Kelly said they should be assured the renovation will be a top-to-bottom job.
He estimated the first two months or so will be taken up with demolition activities — for instance, tearing out the coat closets to provide more usable floor space in the rooms they once served; ripping up old carpet and tile; and removing the trim from around the doorways.
Mechanical, electrical and plumbing fixtures and infrastructure also will be removed in anticipation of replacement. Every water pipe in the building smaller than 6 inches in diameter will be replaced, Kelly said.
The Morton building still has the boilers in its basement to serve the old steam heating system. Most of the building has been heated and cooled by units on the roof for the last three years, however, and the boilers no longer will be used.
The building will be getting all new windows, which will be returned to their original height. New lighting also is planned, and the leaky basement will be sealed.
Kelly said the switching-out of the windows can occur surprisingly quickly, with contractors often doing one side of the building at a time and not leaving the interior of the building open to the elements for more than a day or two.
While the renovation project still is in its early stages, no major surprises or needed adjustments to the scope of work had become apparent as of Jan. 15, Kelly said.
As was the case with the Alcott and Longfellow projects before, officials are planning to preserve some of the more interesting built-in features that help to give the building character.
Kelly said that while all three buildings have signature features, the Morton building is more similar to Alcott, which was built in 1935, than to Longfellow, which was constructed in 1926.
“There’s a ton of built-in glass cases in the rooms themselves,” he said, citing an example. “There’s tons of the old features. We’re trying to blend the old with the new.”
Carmichael also handled the construction project at Alcott.
Kelly said the community will benefit from the Morton renovation in many ways, and that in the months to come many local subcontractors and their employees will be earning a living by leaving the mark of their craftsmanship and expertise on a building that has served Hastings’ children for generations.
For many of those workers, he said, the job before them will be a labor of love.
“They take pride in what they’re doing,” Kelly said.
