Looking out the west windows of her old classroom on the second floor of Longfellow Elementary School, Georgia Bishel remembers how hot this room used to get on September afternoons, and how her 9- and 10-year-old fourth-graders would sit at their desks, sweating while trying to learn.
She remembers the bees that would get into the room through the unscreened windows, which were kept open at all times for ventilation.
She remembers the crickets the students would catch in the schoolroom.
She remembers all those trips up and down, up and down the open stairway nearby.
After all, those were the days before central air conditioning and elevators. Those were the days before telephones in classrooms made it easier for teachers to communicate with the office and one another, and before wall-to-wall carpeting made the school a much quieter environment than it once was, even with hundreds of students on the premises.
“We had the old wooden floors,” she said. “Every time we moved the desks there was a racket. But we managed.”
Bishel, who taught at Longfellow from 1964 until her retirement in 1984, was back in the building on Monday for her first up-close look at the school since it underwent a two-year, top-to-bottom renovation and addition project from 2018-20.
She was impressed — very impressed — by what she saw. Even so, none of the real or perceived hardships or inconveniences of days gone by could dampen her enthusiasm for her own long tenure at the school.
“It was a joy to teach here,” she said.
Winter, spring, summer and fall, Bishel loved looking out the windows of that west classroom at the two majestic old trees that grew near the curb along Hastings Avenue. And she loved working with class after class of fourth-graders — young people just beginning to glimpse many of the doors education would open to them in their lives.
“It was a special grade to teach,” she said. “Children are really beginning to realize they can learn when they’re in fourth grade. They’re trying to grow up a little.”
While current Longfellow teachers and students were on vacation Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Bishel, now 102, returned to the school for the first time in at least several years, revisiting the old classrooms and hallways that were such a big part of her life for two decades.
She was accompanied by Trish Kokesh, senior living counselor at Heritage at College View, and Samantha Rundle, executive director at the assisted living facility, who made the arrangements for Monday’s visit with Hastings Public Schools.
Dale Lambrecht, longtime school custodian, led the way.
“This is wonderful to have a personal tour,” Bishel said with a laugh.
Longfellow, which was built in 1926-27, reopened to students in August 2020 after the $5.859 million renovation and expansion project that modernized the look of its interior while preserving some of its woodwork and other signature features.
Bishel commented repeatedly on many of the changes, which include all new windows and bright red, built-in hallway lockers for the students’ coats and book bags.
“These are wonderful, wonderful improvements,” she said.
Still, a reporter could catch a hint of nostalgia in her voice for the days when almost every classroom at Longfellow had its own coat closet, and before those lovely trees outside her window were taken to the ground.
“Every change of season was beautiful,” she said.
Bishel grew up in Grand Island and in the Nebraska Sandhills. After moving to Hastings in her 40s, she substitute taught in schools all around town before landing her position at Longfellow.
She still recalls how comfortable she felt when she began her new job, and how walking in the door and up the stairs reminded her of a school where she had taught previously.
“It was just like coming home,” she said.
Robert Hollis was the principal for the first three years of her tenure at Longfellow. Ken Wiederspan then held that position for the rest of her time at the school.
After teaching in the west upstairs classroom — today, Chelsey Mangers’ third-grade room — she later was assigned to Room 230 on the main upstairs hallway, which now is Miranda Nanfito’s fourth-grade room.
Her fond memories of fourth grade include reading to the students; walking them over to shady Lincoln Avenue for outdoor writing activities; and taking a yearly field trip to Red Cloud, the home of famed Nebraska author Willa Cather.
Years later, Bishel said, past students would call her to talk about the things they learned and experienced under her guidance.
Her Longfellow years gave her lasting friendships with colleagues and warm memories of her students, whom she remembers for their adaptability and lack of complaints.
“They just did whatever you planned for them to do,” she said.
Like all senior citizens, Bishel, who has enjoyed many years of active retirement in Hastings, has had to slow down amid the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic. But she feels especially sorry for children, whose precious growing-up time has been disrupted by all the fear and uncertainty the virus brings.
“Now, children seem to understand more of what’s going on in the world,” she said.
As she left following Monday’s visit, she pronounced herself “satisfied” to have returned to her old haunts and offered gracious thanks for the opportunity.
“It’s a special day,” she said. “I wish the best to everyone — and to Longfellow School.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.