It was tough for Hastings Museum officials to cancel Summer Fun classes that had been planned for June, but they believe the replacement provides even more value.
The museum announced last week that instead of Summer Fun classes it would offer what it is calling the Digital Learning Lab.
Families can sign up and have access to all five weeks of classes from June 1 to July 3.
Each day of the week is a different theme:
- Masterpiece Monday (art)
- Try It Tuesday (science)
- Wilderness Wednesday (nature)
- Throwback Thursday (history)
- Freebie Friday (random)
Participants can register online or over the telephone. There is no limit to the number of families that can sign up, and there are no restrictions on the ages of kids.
More information is available at hastingsmuseum.org.
The cost per household is $90 for members and $100 for non-members.
Each one-hour class will begin 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Because everything will be recorded and all the information and resources are provided, participants will get all five weeks of classes, regardless of when they sign up.
Students don’t have to be present when classes are taught live. Everything will be recorded and participants will have access to the recordings, as well as lesson plan resources, to do at their leisure.
“We have been following everything from the (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), the city, South Heartland (district health department) and the governor pretty closely,” Russanne Hoff, museum curator of education, said during an interview Monday morning. “We started looking at how the (directed health measure) was extended. With the uncertainty, May 31 is the deadline. Who knows what will happen after that? We knew that we couldn’t make that much of a last-minute decision with it. Parents need to plan, the museum needs to plan; so we thought it’s going to be in the best interest of everybody regardless if things open up in June to do all digital and then reassess halfway through June for July based on how things are going.”
While Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Monday afternoon directed health measures will be relaxed for the South Heartland District Health Department beginning May 18, social distancing requirements would still make in-person classes difficult.
Traditional Summer Fun classes include 20 students, five volunteers and a couple instructors.
“You’re looking at almost 30 people in a room,” Hoff said. “Are we allowed to have 30 people? Is that the safest thing to do?”
Museum officials will make the determination for July’s Summer Fun classes as the time draws closer.
Summer Fun classes in July may return in the traditional format, or continue with a digital platform.
The daily themes of the Digital Learning Lab represent the themes of different Summer Fun classes. By participating in the Digital Learning Lab, students will receive a comprehensive education.
Museum Marketing Director Becky Tideman said the distance-learning aspect of the Digital Learning Lab provides value for families, as well as a way to connect.
“You know what kids can do this summer? They can connect with cousins,” she said. “Because if their cousins are in Norton, Kansas, or North Platte, Grandma could pay for three families of grandchildren to all do this together and share. We like that idea of not only connecting friends across Hastings but across the Tri-Cities and maybe, like I said, maybe even cousins and families across the country because anyone can take advantage of this service.”
Hoff said the classes will be as interactive as possible. In preparing Digital Learning Lab content, Hoff looked at online classes provided by other museums.
“A lot of the museums are just lecturing at kids, and that is not at all what we want to do,” she said.
For instance, she said, if a teacher is leading an invisible ink activity, both teacher and students participating live will be mixing ingredients and add the ink to the paper at the same time. Students can share their work among the classes.
“We want it to be as close to as in-person and interactive as our classes normally are at the museum,” Hoff said. “We want it to be as close to that on Zoom as we can.”
All of the activities will use common household items.
Material lists will be available a week ahead of time.
The Digital Learning Lab will use Zoom as the platform and Google Drive to share information.
The program is suitable for unlimited participation.
“We could have 500 families sign up, or we could have 50 families,” Hoff said. “We have made sure our Zoom account is set up for a large number of people if that is what we get.”
She has created classes suitable for a variety of ages, providing additional resources and activities allowing students to delve deeper into the given topics if needed.
Hoff loves interacting with the public, especially children.
“If I could just be in a classroom with kids all the time that is my happy place,” she said.
It’s hard to know she won’t get that interaction.
“Man, I cannot wait to get kids in this building again and just hang out with them,” she said. “I get paid to play with glitter and teach kids about nature and science and art and history. Who doesn’t want a job like that?”
Still, museum officials are excited about the potential of the Digital Learning Lab.
“We still really wanted to serve our audience,” Hoff said. “So we thought ‘OK. This will be a way we know we can serve our audience even if they can’t come for whatever reason.’ ”
