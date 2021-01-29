Slowed by the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, progress continues to move forward on several projects at the Hastings Museum.
The city contracted in May 2020 with RLR Associates of Indianapolis for museum exhibit design. RLR principal Rod Reid wasn't able to visit the museum until January 2021 and completed an overview of the footprint of the space on the museum’s second floor where the planned Naval Ammunition Depot exhibit, as well as the Kool-Aid exhibit, eventually will be located.
“We’re a little bit behind, but we’re getting things done — just slower,” Hastings Museum Director Becky Matticks said during a recent interview.
The NAD exhibit is one of the museum’s projects listed for half-cent sales tax funding. This first phase also includes the conceptual development and schematic design of the entire second floor of the museum.
Adding a significant exhibit such as the one planned on the NAD affects the size and location of other exhibits.
The Hastings Museum Foundation is on board with this project and raised $20,000 with the Brooking Society to help fund the initial planning phase.
The remaining $8,870 will be provided by the sales tax already collected and in the museum sales tax fund.
In November 2020, Matticks was asked about the progress of that project while giving the museum’s annual report during the Hastings City Council work session. She said then it was ankle deep.
“We may be shin deep,” she said in January. “It’s given us a structure to go by now because we know how big things will be, how they flow. It’s like the framework of a house. You know where the bedrooms are, you know where the kitchen’s going to be. You kind of know where the bed’s going to be put in the bedroom and then what kind of counters you want, but we’re just starting. We know we have a three-bedroom house with a full basement. Now we’ve got to start a room at a time.”
The NAD exhibit will go where the sod house, Alexander House, general store and Pawnee Earth lodge model are located now.
Matticks said entering the exhibit will be like walking into an NAD bunker.
There also will be interactive computer screens and recordings of people who were interviewed.
“There will be some label reading, of course, but then there will be other things to help us tell the story,” Matticks said.
Museum representatives heard a desire for more exhibits about local history during community conversations a few years ago.
Matticks said RLR is working to create a seamless transition from natural history of the Hastings area to Native American history to settlement to the NAD, ending with Kool-Aid.
RLR is working on an overview of stories and themes and a floor plan for 24,000 square feet.
The next step for RLR will be to take measurements and create a measured floor plan.
“They just helped us tie all that different stuff together and then gave us a sense of where it will be and how it flows together,” Matticks said.
The Kool-Aid exhibit will be relocated to the gallery that is directly above the Nature Nook.
The Kool-Aid exhibit is planned to open in its new space in summer 2023.
Matticks hopes to bring along the Kool-Aid scent for the exhibit’s new home.
“I would like to,” she said. “I think it gives you another one of your senses.”
The Kool-Aid exhibit is being moved to allow for more collection storage in the basement. That storage infrastructure is so heavy, the basement is the only place in the museum where it could be located.
The museum is receiving an allotment of the proceeds from the city’s current half-cent sales tax. Those funds are paying for the NAD exhibit as well as the collection storage.
Matticks is appreciative of that community support.
“These two projects we’re working on would never have happened unless we had a half-cent sales tax,” she said.
