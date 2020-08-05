With spacious facilities as well extensive knowledge about the Hastings area, Hastings Museum staff continue to be able to serve the public in a safe manner.
Members of the museum’s education department have created a series of digital scavenger hunts around Hastings.
The museum’s J.M. McDonald Planetarium also recently opened to the public by appointment.
When it reopened for the first time since March, first to members on June 30 and then the general public on July 14, the museum didn’t initially require masks.
The city later required masks inside all municipal buildings.
“Now that the city has made that requirement that was our only issue with the planetarium, is that it is a small, confined space,” said Becky Tideman, Hastings Museum director of marketing. “If we weren’t going to require people to wear masks we were a little uneasy about that space. Now that people are required to masks, we have one to two slots a day we are open. We say if it’s just your family call and it will kind of be like a private show. We don’t want to pack it because that room is smaller, less air circulation.”
The planetarium has a capacity of around 40 people.
One family or group is allowed at a time, with a limit of 10 people in the party.
Parties select one of the available time slots, then choose a show from the museum’s list.
Show time options include 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sundays.
Masks must be worn during the show.
Reservations must be made 24 hours in advance. The planetarium will be cleaned and disinfected between shows.
“Give us a call, we’ll work with you,” Tideman said. “That planetarium is there, and we’d just as soon be using it.”
The museum has had a warm response to reopening the planetarium.
“People kind of like it because since it’s their show we give them a list of approved options to pick which one they want, and that’s kind of a nice feeling for them,” she said.
The museum’s education department is taking learning outside with digital scavenger hunts using the free GooseChase app.
Past scavenger hunts included Downtown Walk Around; Hastings’ Hidden Gems and Around the Block, which had information about statues and monuments on the museum grounds.
The museum used GooseChase prior to COVID-19 inside the museum building, especially with Scouting groups.
“We would do different scavenger hunts for them in the building where they could compete with each other against teams and do a real-time scavenger hunt and see how other teams were doing in the building,” Tideman said.
The education department wanted to move the scavenger hunts outside.
“Let’s let them still utilize our expertise, but it’s going to be about different aspects of the community where they can go to these different spots outside,” Tideman said. “I just thought it was a smart application of the same technology.”
Upcoming scavenger hunts include Farmers Market Fun, beginning 9:30 a.m. Aug. 8 in Highland Park. Participants are to meet behind the museum in the pavilion near the Farmers Market.
There’s also a kids’ craft associated with this scavenger hunt. Kits are free to the first 20 who arrive. There’s no limit to how many can participate in the scavenger hunt.
Krazy Kool-Aid will begin 10:30 a.m. Aug. 22.
The scavenger hunts are saved on GooseChase.
“It’s always logged there in the GooseChase app under Hastings Museum and you can see the existing scavenger hunts and do them at your leisure,” Tideman said.
She said the digital scavenger hunts that have already occurred have been popular.
“Given a difficult situation, I think our education team is doing their best to find a way to still serve the community,” Tideman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.