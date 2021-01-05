ROSELAND — In what started to look like a barn-burner in The Barn, the home Silver Lake Mustangs had a defensive showing in the first half to upset the visiting Pleasanton Bulldogs 51-33 on Tuesday.
Mustangs sophomore Jake Knehans got his team going early with a basket, followed by a layup from senior Blaine Simonton.
The Mustangs (4-3) started the game on a 12-3 run, but the Bulldogs (7-3) did not go down as easily as Silver Lake had hoped, as sophomore Blake Wilson got the Bulldog offense thawed out with a bucket. The Wilson bucket triggered a 6-0 run for the Bulldogs, putting them to within a possession of the Mustangs.
To round out the first quarter were both Silver Lake senior Logan Greenough and junior Oakley Rosno, who hit the back end of their free throw chance to give the Mustangs a narrow 14-9 lead going into the second quarter.
In the second quarter, the defense was top-tier for the Mustangs, who controlled the pace of play by forcing four turnovers in the eight minutes of play, adding onto the seven they forced in the first quarter. On the plays where the Bulldogs did not turn the ball over, they were smothered by the Mustang defense.
Head Coach Todd Rosno praised the defensive effort.
“For us, defense, and how we play defense helps us get our offense going,” Rosno said. “We have to be sound defensively. For us to be an effective team, we have to be sound defensively, and I think the first two quarters, we were very sound defensively.”
The defensive prowess led to a quarter where the Mustangs outscored the Bulldogs 20-4. The Bulldogs were only able to get a pair of free throws from junior Carter Klein at the 4:49 mark, and were held scoreless from the field until 1:21 left in the half off of a Wilson basket. The Mustangs were able to take a 34-13 lead heading into the locker room.
In the third quarter, it was a sluggish start for both teams, with both teams combining for seven points — 4-3 advantage to the bulldogs — heading into the final 3:17 of the third quarter. The offensive woes continued for both teams to the end of the third quarter, with the Mustangs outscoring the Bulldogs 7-5 for the 41-21 lead, with eight minutes left in the contest.
After Oakley Rosno got a pair of free throws to go, and put the Mustangs ahead 49-27, the Bulldogs got a last minute gust of energy, scoring three straight points to get within 19.
The Silver Lake starters were able to get a pair of free throws to go in before the bench would come in for the final minute of play.
Bulldog junior Kobe Martenson got the final basket of the game, hitting a 3-pointer from the corner, making it a 51-33 score, and the eventual final score.
Leading the Mustangs were Rosno and senior Matthew Hansen, who tallied 12 points apiece. The Bulldogs’ leading scorer was Klein with eight points.
Next for the Mustangs is a tough matchup on the road against the Blue Hill Bobcats on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.