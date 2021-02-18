Emotions in basketball can flip in a heartbeat. A team can have a lead and then a few possessions later it is gone. Momentum can swing back and forth after each possession.
Momentum, emotions, and lead changes took their toll on the Class D-1, Subdistrict 8 finals between Silver Lake and Shelton Thursday evening. Shelton was the favorite coming into the subdistrict as the No.1 seed, but the Mustangs had complete control from the opening tip. Unfortunately for Silver Lake, Shelton rallied for a thrilling 39-37 win.
The Mustangs had a seven-point lead going into halftime, but the Bulldogs had a wake up call during the break. Shelton cut the Mustangs lead to three heading into the fourth quarter. As soon as the fourth quarter hit, the momentum flipped to the Bulldogs. Shelton would go on a 14-9 run in the fourth quarter to clinch the subdistrict championship and advance to the district championship.
“The locker room was pretty somber. They really believed that they had a chance to win this game," said Silver Lake head coach Keith Crowe. "I told the girls, that is the start of it to believe in your heart. You got to believe it in your head that you are going to get it done and they totally believed that we could beat this (Shelton) team tonight and they played like it. We played excellent defense. They have played so hard since the last time they played...I can’t be anymore proud of the girls in what they have accomplished.”
Coach Crowe is right, his teams’ defense was excellent. Silver Lake held Shelton to 33 percent from the floor for the game. The Mustangs were flying all across the court. Diving for the basketball, hustling back on defense and showing tremendous effort which made Crowe beyond impressed with his squad.
“I challenged them. I told them that defense was going to win this ball game,” he said. “We have to do it on the defensive end and we got to ratchet it up and we got to play that much harder and I thought they did a tremendous job tonight of really playing well on defense.”
Shelton’s size down on the baseline was a key factor for the Bulldogs success. However, the Mustangs were able to keep the Bulldogs in-check for three quarters until MaKenna Willis took over the ball game in the fourth quarter. Willis scored five of her team-high 10 points in the fourth quarter to help the Bulldogs make the comeback.
“I think in the fourth quarter we looked fatigued,” said Crowe. “They (Shelton) run so many different girls at us that we were starting to get a little fatigued. We weren’t getting the bodies on them like we were earlier in the game and that hurt us a couple of times down the stretch but you know what, we battled. We battled on offense, on defense, we did everything that we could. They raised their intensity up a little bit in the third and fourth quarter, especially in the fourth and it made it tougher for us to attack but I still felt like we did a pretty decent job. That matchup zone is very difficult to break and I thought we did a very nice job with it.”
Kerrigan Karr led all scorers in the game with her 16 points. The five-foot, seven-inch senior ended her career on a high note. Her character and her leadership has shown throughout her high school career and Crowe knows how much not just her but this senior class has meant to their program.
“Kerigan (Karr) has meant a lot to us with her outside shooting and her ball handling and attacking the basket. She does an excellent job. Madison (Miller) has been a great leader," the coach said. "She has been a great help at practice and I’m very proud of both of those girls. Their leadership is great with this team and helping us become a team.”
Shelton….7 6 12 14---39
SL….10 10 8 9---37
SL (37)
Kerrigan Karr 16, Amanda Ehrman 11, Georgi tenBensel 6, Katelyn Karr 4
Shelton (39)
MaKenna Willis 10, Addison Burr 7, Emmilly Berglund 6, Halie Clark 6, Dru Niemack 4, Alia Gomez 3, Mayte Meza 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.