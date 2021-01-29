NELSON — The Raiders of Lawrence-Nelson (7-11) and the Silver Lake Mustangs (11-4) squared off in a Twin Valley Conference battle Friday night. The Mustangs held on down the stretch going 7-for-8 from the foul line to win 51-39.
“It was a tight game the entire way,” said Mustangs head coach Keith Crowe. “I like how our girls responded in those final three minutes, they all relaxed and did what they were supposed to do and knocked down their free throws to finish the game.”
The Raiders started the game with a trey from senior Avery Mazour. Junior Katelyn Karr answered with the first of her nine first quarter points for the Mustangs. Both teams traded points in the early go and with the score tied at eight a piece the Karr outscored the Raiders 5-2 to give the Mustangs a 13-10 advantage after one quarter of play.
Mustangs senior Kerigan Karr nailed a triple to start quarter two giving them a 16-10 lead. Mazour answered with a three-point field goal for the Raiders cutting the lead back to three. Junior Amanda Ehrman finished an old-fashioned three-point play for the Mustangs to extend their lead once again.
Down 15-22, Raiders junior Emma Epley connected from beyond the arc and Milled added a pair of free throws. The Mustangs responded by scoring the last three points of the quarter to give them a 28-20 halftime lead.
Miller knocked down a bucket for the Raiders to cut the lead to six points in the early go of the second half. The Mustangs went on a 12-5 run with the only Raider points coming from the free throw line. The Mustangs finished out the quarter on a bucket from sophomore Samantha Bonifas giving her team a 42-29 lead with one quarter left to play.
“Sam Bonifas had a great game for us but credit to her teammates who got her the ball and found her,” Crowe said. “We really passed the ball well tonight and that was great to see too.”
The Raiders scored eight unanswered points to start the final quarter, cutting the Mustang lead to five. The Mustangs kept their composure going 7-8 from the charity stripe to win 51-39.
“It wasn’t pretty basketball, but the thing I’ve been telling the girls lately is this time of the season you don’t get style points for looking pretty, the main thing is is keep playing hard and finish the game and that’s what we did,” said Crowe.
Bonifas lead all scorers with 15 points and Katelyn Karr added 14 for the Mustangs. Miller finished with 13 points for a the Raiders.
SL...............13 15 14 9 — 51
L-N.............10 10 9 10 — 39
Silver Lake (51)
Sam Bonifas 15, Amanda Ehrman 9, Katelyn Karr 14, Kerigan Karr 8, Madison Miller 1, Georgi tenBensel 4.
Lawrence-Nelson (39)
Emma Epley 4, Aleah Heikkinen 6, Elsa Jorgensen 5, Avery Mazour 6, Katelyn Mazour 3, Emily Miller 13.
