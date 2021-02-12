ROSELAND — Sharp shooting and defense are often a lethal combination.
For the Silver Lake Mustangs basketball squad, hot shooting from beyond the arc and a suffocating defense were key factors in their win over Meridian Friday night.
The home team held Meridian to 42% shooting from the floor.
“I think I see some balanced numbers and some kids stepping up and playing the game that we want to play and it is very good to see,” said Silver Lake head coach Todd Rosno. “A lot of kids have played their role. I think with our squad right now, the coach’s cliche is the kids’ buy in. Our kids are buying in this stretch run. We had a very good week of practice and I thought it led to a good performance by our kids.”
Early on in the second half, Meridian was running double cross screens from the low block to the high block and Silver Lake had trouble handling it as the visiting Mustangs went on a 4-0 run to start the quarter.
“The fundamentals of basketball are about being in position and our motto is N.B.A. (Net, Ball, Assignment); you have to be in a position to not just cover the net,” Rosno said. “Getting into the proper position each and every single possession and that has been coach Rosno’s (Scott) — my assistant and myself’s — goal all year is to keep working with our kids to play the proper defense. No matter how good we shoot or don’t shoot, our defense has to be the staple of our team.”
Silver Lake managed to go 56% from the floor and went 8-for-11 (72%) from downtown. Oakley Rosno was the big factor as he was able to drain three of the treys for his team and as did his teammate Quinn Rosno.
“We have got some kids that have worked hard to become decent shooters,” said Rosno. “I’ve got some kids that I think not only put in the necessary time into it, but understand good shot (versus) bad shot. If you understand a good shot, and a bad shot, then you are going to value each possession and for us we talk about the word execute. We want to execute down to the end on offense to get the best shot possible and on defense we want to do the same.”
Meridian’s Jacob Dennis was the leading scorer on the night in which he was the lone player to score in double figures with 10 points for his team. Keagon Sones had seven points that all came down into the paint.
Silver Lake, for the first few possessions, had a tough time handling them two down in the paint. The Mustangs’ help side defense wasn’t in position.
“I thought our help side defense was not as good as it needed to be. If we three quarter (Sones) and help side, we would be in really good shape. We were a little slow on help (defense) and (Sones) is a big guy. Even if we three quarter correctly and we don’t have backside help then that gives (Meridian) a chance to get a shot in. (Sones) is a kid where if he misses his first shot he would get a second shot and we saw that tonight.”
Silver Lake created 21 turnovers for the game, while turning it over only 11 times.
“That is what we try to stress to the second and third unit guys. When you get the opportunity, let’s keep that same realm going and keep it going the right way,” Rosno said. “With us, it is keep turnovers at a minimum, value the ball, execute on offense and defense, and the more possessions we execute correctly on both ends we have a good chance.”
Silver Lake has two regular season games left. The first comes on Monday with a makeup game against Wilcox-Hildreth and then the Mustangs go on the road to Shelton next Friday to cap off the regular season.
“For us right now, everyday at practice, every game we have is to try and get better and to try to do things the right way,” Rosno said. “It is not day-to-day, it is minute-by-minute, possession-by-possession, if we do that I think that we will keep improving. We want our kids to continue and have fun. I think having fun with it and playing hard and you will see some good things.”
MER...........8 7 10 9 — 34
SL.......….12 20 14 9 — 55
Silver Lake (55)
Oakley Rosno 13, Logan Greenough 11, Quinn Rosno 9, Blaine Simonton 8, Matthew Hansen 6, Jake Knehans 6, Brock Karr 2
Meridian (34)
Jacob Dennis 10, Mario Escobar 8, Keagon Sones 7, Drew Niederklein 5, Angelo Herrera 2, Brayden Rut 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.